Infamous New Jersey ‘Torso Killer’ confesses to 3 cold case murders

A infamous New Jersey serial killer who’s serving greater than 200 years in jail has confessed to a few cold-case slayings of native teenage ladies from the 1960s.

Richard Cottingham, 73 – often called the “Torso Killer” for the best way he dismembered his victims – has copped to strangling Irene Blase, 18, of Bogota; Denise Falasca, 15, of Closter; and Jacalyn Harp, 13, of Midland Park, between 1968 and 1969, officers with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Workplace confirmed to The Publish Friday.

“The Prosecutor’s Office investigations revealed that Richard Cottingham committed these homicides,” Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein mentioned.

Rebein added that the households of the three victims “were immediately and confidentially notified when the cases were solved.”

“There were no previous public announcements so as not to imperil continuing investigations,” mentioned Rebein. “For similar reasons, there will be no further public comment on these or other similar continuing investigations by this office.”

Prosecutors wouldn’t say once they had been capable of get a confession out of Cottingham or when Cottingham made the admission.

Cottingham has been behind bars since 1981 for the brutal killing of six ladies in New Jersey and New York between 1967 and 1980.

It was not clear whether or not Cottingham had been but charged with the murders of Blase, Falasca and Harp, however the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Workplace mentioned that it may possibly affirm “the clearance of the following homicides committed by serial murderer Richard Cottingham.”

Harp was killed on July 17, 1968, in Midland Park as she was strolling residence from band apply, whereas Blase was kidnapped in Hackensack on April 7, 1969, and located useless in Saddle Brook a day later.

Falasca was kidnapped in Emerson on July 14, 1969, and located useless on July 15, 1969, in Saddle Brook.

The Bronx-born notorious killer, who’s presently incarcerated at New Jersey State Jail, might be eligible for parole in August 2025, in accordance with jail information, nevertheless it was not instantly clear how his newest confessions might impact that.

Writer and historian Peter Vronsky claimed that detectives obtained the confessions out of Cottingham over the previous 15 years.

“Those confessions were made sometime between 2004 and 2019 ― it began in 2004 ― through this ongoing dogged process,” Vronsky instructed NJ.com.

Extra reporting by Craig McCarthy