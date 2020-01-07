Informed By UN That US Has Denied Visa, Says Iran’s Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned US visa determination was “a sign of the bankruptcy of the US government”: Report

Tehran:

Iran’s overseas minister mentioned Tuesday he has been knowledgeable by UN chief Antonio Guterres that Washington has denied him a visa for a visit to UN headquarters in New York.

“What we know is that the US State Secretary (Mike Pompeo), in a call to the Secretary General of the United Nations, said: ‘We did not have time to issue a visa for Mohammad Javad Zarif and we will not issue a visa’,” Zarif mentioned.

“The Secretary General responded by saying that it is Iran’s right to take part in this session,” Iran’s prime diplomat mentioned, quoted by semi-official information company ISNA.

Up to now there was no official affirmation from Washington that it has rejected Zarif’s visa utility.

Zarif was talking to reporters in Tehran at a gathering to advertise an Iranian peace plan for the Gulf.

His remarks got here as Iran held funeral processions on Tuesday for one in all its prime navy commanders killed in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Qasem Soleimani’s assassination has sparked a confrontation between the arch-foes, with Iran vowing “severe revenge” and US President Donald Trump threatening to hit again onerous for any retaliation.

Trump warned on Saturday that Washington had lined up 52 targets if Tehran attacked US personnel or belongings.

On Tuesday, Zarif mentioned the US visa determination was “a sign of the bankruptcy of the US government and Trump’s regime”, in line with ISNA.

The Iranian overseas minister mentioned he had been planning to go UN headquarters on Thursday for an open debate on “Upholding the Charter of the United Nations”.

However he added that he had additionally supposed to “raise America’s crimes” throughout his go to to New York.

It’s not the primary time that Iranian officers have encountered issues when travelling to New York for occasions at UN headquarters.

In December, the United Nations Normal Meeting referred to as on the USA to elevate restrictions on Iranian diplomats.

Since mid-2019, Iranian diplomats and ministers have been beneath strict motion restrictions when they’re in the USA.

They’re restricted largely to the world round UN headquarters, the Iranian diplomatic mission and the ambassador’s residence.

In September, whereas participating within the annual Normal Meeting, Zarif complained he was unable to go to the nation’s UN ambassador in a US hospital.

