Injured Hazard To Miss Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final: Zidane

Eden Hazard’s injury-plagued begin at Actual Madrid will proceed this month after Zinedine Zidane mentioned on Friday the Belgian won’t play within the Spanish Tremendous Cup subsequent week. Hazard suffered an ankle fracture throughout Madrid’s draw in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain on November 26 and was anticipated to be out for round 4 to 6 weeks. However Zidane has confirmed Hazard will miss Madrid’s La Liga sport in opposition to Getafe on Saturday and won’t journey to Saudi Arabia, the place his group face Valencia within the Spanish Tremendous Cup semi-finals on Wednesday earlier than a possible ultimate in opposition to both Barcelona or Atletico Madrid 4 days later.

“He is 100 per cent out of the Super Cup,” mentioned Zidane in a press convention. “He is not travelling, he is recovering and we hope that just after the Super Cup, little by little, we could see him with us again.”

If Hazard returns in opposition to Sevilla in La Liga on January 18 he may have been out for nearly eight weeks.

The 28-year-old, who joined Actual Madrid for 100 million euros from Chelsea final summer time, additionally missed three matches initially of the season with a thigh pressure.

He has scored one purpose in 13 appearances for his new membership up to now.

Madrid discovered kind with out him earlier than Christmas however path Barcelona by two factors within the desk after consecutive attracts within the Clasico at Camp Nou after which at house to Athletic Bilbao.

They play sixth-placed Getafe this weekend on the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, the place Zidane’s group have been held to a goalless attract April.

Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez can be found once more after recovering from accidents however Sergio Ramos is suspended, which means Eder Militao is prone to play in central defence.

Zidane additionally prompt some fringe gamers may very well be allowed to depart within the January switch window. Striker Mariano Diaz is amongst those who might depart.

“There are players that have not had minutes and that can be a problem but we speak with them like always,” Zidane mentioned. “Between now and January 31 a lot can happen.”