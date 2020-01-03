Injured horse struggles to escape wrecked car after smashing through the windscreen in crash 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:58 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 15:00 EST, three January 2020

That is the horrifying second an injured horse struggled on the bonnet of a automobile after smashing its legs by way of the windscreen.

Footage exhibits the mammal’s physique protruding of the damaged entrance window and its tail hanging down the bonnet within the municipality of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The horse, which has one entrance leg balanced upright of the automobile, tries to yank its physique out of the crashed car.

A horse struggled to flee a wrecked automobile after smashing by way of its windscreen in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

The animal’s 4 legs and high half appeared to have gone by way of the window of the crimson Daewoo Lanos. Emergency providers reduce the horse free and it was reunited with its proprietor Machito Swing

Its 4 legs and high half seem to have gone by way of the window of the crimson Daewoo Lanos.

This heartbreaking sight has gone viral with greater than 2.2 million views and a a marketing campaign to lift funds for the horse’s restoration has been arrange.

In response to native media, the emergency providers needed to reduce the horse freed from the wreckage and the animal suffered a number of accidents and open wounds.

The horse suffered open wounds and bleeding to the aspect of its physique. A marketing campaign to lift funds for the horse’s restoration has been arrange

Thankfully, the unnamed driver escaped with out harm.

Cute: Proprietor Machito together with his horse

The horse, named Ranchero, survived the automobile crash and was later reunited with its proprietor Machito Swing, in line with studies.

Swing reportedly compensated the automobile proprietor for the injury to his car.

In the meantime, a marketing campaign has been launched to lift cash for the horse’s veterinary prices.

Netizen ‘Isaias Colon Aponte’ commented: ‘It’s the irresponsible proprietor’s fault. I’m glad the horse and driver weren’t badly damage.’

Torres Marta mentioned: ‘It’s good to know the horse is okay and that the motive force’s damages shall be paid.’

An investigation is to be launched into how the accident befell.