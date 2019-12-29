Injured Lafreniere still in mix, but Canada has goaltending issue to fix

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Alexis Lafreniere isn’t formally finished but.

That was the one sliver of sunshine to return from Canada’s humbling 6-Zero wake-up name from the hungry Russians Saturday on the World junior Championship.

The crew’s finest participant and the NHL’s high prospect’s standing for Monday’s sport towards Germany is up within the air. However he was on the observe rink to look at his mates work out a day after being helped off the ice in appreciable ache from falling awkwardly into Russian goalie Amir Miftakhov.

“We have nothing firm,” Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny stated. “He’s strolling now, so it’s optimistic. Doc says it’s all optimistic information we’ve bought to this point. As a coach, you attempt to know if he’ll play. They didn’t say he’ll play, however they didn’t say he received’t.

“The solar got here up and Laffy’s not out.”

In accordance with Hockey Canada, the 18-year-old Quebec league main scorer is day-to-day with a “lower-body injury”.

Tourigny stated the setback has not modified Lafreniere’s demeanor, nor his appreciable rapport together with his teammates.

“Alexis is a smiley kid,” the Ottawa 67’s coach stated. “He always has fun. He’s making jokes and pretty loose right now. It’s a good sign.”

The Canadians have been due for a significant line shuffling, anyway, after being shut out by Russia. Connor McMichael moved as much as a line with Barrett Hayton and Nolan Foote whereas Quinton Byfield shifted to centre on a trio with Joe Veleno and Dawson Mercer.

After all, the whole lot modifications if Lafreniere can reply the bell.

“He loves the game,” Hayton stated. “It’s hard for him not to be out here. We all love his company. He’s in good spirits. He’s around the guys and it’s great to have him.”

Canada isn’t the one crew coping with accidents to big-name expertise.

The Finns misplaced their finest centre, Rasmus Kupari, for the period and the Czechs bid farewell to American league ahead Jakub Lauko.

Each groups nonetheless managed to win with out them.

If something, the chastened Canadian squad realizes that it’ll need to work for the whole lot it will get right here and never attempt to sail on talent alone. The complete observe Sunday featured a variety of battle drills and instruction about retaining opposition forwards out of the slot space.

“Maybe coming off that big win (against the U.S.), we felt a little too good about ourselves,” Hayton stated. “It’s something we’re going to have to learn the hard way. Humbled is a great word for it. We weren’t very sharp but at the same time, we have to give (the Russians) kudos for the way they played.”

They taught the Canadians a lesson in displaying up able to battle.

“That’s something we can control,” Tourigny stated. “It was depth, urgency and need. We knew Russia could be prepared. Till you’re in it, you don’t actually know the extent. You want a sure urgency to win these large video games towards these international locations.

“Welcome to the world junior. Now, we all know the place we stand.”

The identical can’t be stated for Canada’s crease.

Dale Hunter has not made up his thoughts about who will begin in aim towards Germany.

Nico Daws has allowed eight targets in little greater than 4 intervals. Joel Hofer got here in chilly and surrendered two extra.

Olivier Rodrigue hasn’t performed a full sport since he was with Moncton and, regardless of his worldwide expertise, it is going to be a terrific gamble to deliver him in chilly.

“If they need me, I’ll be ready,” the Oilers second-rounder stated. “We’re hockey players. We always have to be ready.”

The teaching employees has not dominated out any risk. They want somebody to take cost of the web – and shortly.

“We talked about six million scenarios,” Tourigny stated. “We stated from the start – we now have a variety of confidence in our three goalies. We love all of them. So we’ll see. We don’t suppose our goalies performed dangerous. We gave up method too many scoring probabilities our first two video games.

“We have to care for our personal finish and the web entrance. We gave up too many targets in rebound conditions.”

Hofer advised that his nerves have been underneath management regardless of being thrown into emergency aid.

“When I come in, the coach is trying to get momentum for the team,” the Portland Winterhawks stopper stated. “I really feel fairly good in observe. I settled in in the course of the third interval.

“We haven’t been instructed something (about Monday). The three of us wish to play. As soon as we discover out, I’m positive we’ll be excited.”

Daws, in fact, needs a 3rd straight begin, particularly towards Germany.

The Guelph Storm netminder is from Burlington, Ont., however was initially born in Munich. Since he had by no means represented Canada internationally earlier than, he was nonetheless eligible to play for the German crew.

“I didn’t even get a look from them coming into the summer,” he stated. “Obviously, every game is a big game but that would be a personal one for me.”

HUNTER TURNS TO MCMICHAEL

Dale Hunter will look to one of many gamers he is aware of finest to assist engineer a world junior turnaround.

Connor McMichael labored out on a high line with Barrett Hayton and Nolan Foote and noticed power-play appears to be like Sunday in Canada’s first observe after the crew’s traditionally dangerous 6-Zero world loss to Russia in Ostrava.

“We didn’t play our best game,” stated the 18-year-old from Ajax, Ont., who’s the one of many OHL’s finest scorers and the catalyst for the Hunter-coached London Knights. “It’s not what we needed. We’re trying to shake issues up and I’m blissful to get the chance.

“I’ll be able to go (Monday towards Germany).”

McMichael admitted it’s been tough to regulate to a fourth-line position after enjoying in each state of affairs in London. He’s averaging just below 10 minutes via two video games and has been Canada’s second-least utilized skater, forward of solely Dawson Mercer.

He has already made an impression. He scored Canada’s opening aim of the match, igniting a comeback within the Boxing Day victory over america.

“The main thing is trying to stay positive,” the Capitals first-rounder stated. “When you do get ice time, get the most out of it. I think I did that, and I think that’s why I’m getting a chance to move up the lineup.”

Canada will probably be all the way down to 12 forwards if injured Alexis Lafreniere can’t make a fast restoration. McMichael, who has 25 targets and 59 factors in 27 video games with the Knights, could make up for a few of the offence misplaced within the Rimouski star’s absence.

“You see what he’s done in the OHL this year, it’s very impressive with the points and offence he brings,” Hayton stated. “Happy to have him on my wing. We were moving it around pretty good and I’m excited.”

One in all McMichael’s greatest goal-scoring belongings is a misleading shot. It will get up on goalies in a rush and in the event that they don’t see it typically, it’s exhausting to deal with.

Canada may use a quick-strike enhance. Their scoring effectivity (targets per pictures) has sunk to eighth within the match at 10%, forward of solely Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

“He has had a really good season, quick release and knows exactly what Dale wants in the system and expectations,” Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny stated. “He’s confident. It’s nothing new for him. We felt he can be the wild card here.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress