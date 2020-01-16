Injured WWE NXT Superstar Returns To Action

WWE NXT capped off the evening with a giant battle royal to find out a brand new #1 contender for Rhea Ripley’s NXT Ladies’s Title. Followers weren’t anticipating the return of Kacy Catanzaro, but it surely occurred.

There was some thought that Kacy Catanzaro was retiring from professional wrestling. She was reportedly injured and taking break day. She made her huge return to NXT this week as a part of the battle royal match.

Ricochet, Catanzaro’s boyfriend spoke about her harm. Some thought she had given WWE her discover. Now the previous American Ninja Warrior is again on WWE NXT tv.