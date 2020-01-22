Injury will keep Brandon Aiyuk out of Senior Bowl, but not off receiver-needy teams like Broncos

MOBILE, Ala. – The 2019 Arizona State teaching workers was led by Herm Edwards and included previous NFL gamers or coaches Marvin Lewis, Kevin Mawae and Antonio Pierce.

They know what it takes to reach professional soccer … and weren’t afraid to specific it. Daily.

“A lot of advice,” mentioned former Solar Devils receiver Brandon Aiyuk. “Every single practice, they would let us know and it would be the whole coaching staff yelling, ‘Do something like that next year, you’ll no longer have a job.’”

Mixed together with his expertise, Aiyuk translated that steerage into 1,192 yards receiving, 15th in FBS and second within the Pac 12 (USC’s Michael Pittman had 1,275), placing him within the first-round dialog on this yr’s NFL draft.

“To me, (Aiyuk is) a first-round pick,” mentioned Jim Nagy, the previous NFL scout who’s now the Senior Bowl’s govt director. “I talked to a team that has a higher grade on him than N’Keal Harry.”

Harry preceded Aiyuk because the Solar Devils’ prime receiver and was chosen in final yr’s first spherical by New England. Sadly for Aiyuk, he gained’t be capable to present groups with a have a look at his abilities after he was dominated out for practices Tuesday by means of Thursday and Saturday’s sport.

“Minor injury I’ve been dealing with throughout the season,” he mentioned. “If the Senior Bowl was next week, I would have been fine.”

Aiyuk’s standing shouldn’t be negatively impacted. His sport tape this yr was that good.

As soon as they get to know him, Broncos followers would possibly consider Aiyuk (6-foot-1, 195 kilos) would look good in orange and blue. The Broncos are anticipated to capitalize on a deep receiver class to discover a participant who can complement Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is the downfield menace who is aware of the best way to use his 6-Four body to attract penalties and win 50-50 balls. Aiyuk might work in a rotation with Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton to offer defenses one thing else to consider and maybe assist Sutton keep away from a gentle double-team weight loss program.

Aiyuk mentioned his purpose for the 40-yard sprint at subsequent month’s Scouting Mix is “low 4.4s.” In his solely season because the Solar Devils’ prime possibility, he caught 65 passes for a median of 18.three yards per catch, seventh nationally amongst receivers with no less than 60 receptions. As a returner, he averaged 11.7 yards on 25 punt returns and 27.1 yards on 29 kick returns. He was named third-team All-America as an all-purpose participant.

Aiyuk’s street to the cusp of the NFL was unconventional.

A local of Reno, Nev., Aiyuk was provided by UNLV out of highschool, however as a defensive again. Lecturers pressured him to Sierra Faculty in Rocklin, Calif.

“The first year of (junior college) was tough, especially getting acclimated to the college life,” he mentioned. “You need to be focused, really have to want to play football and have an end-goal in your mind to stick through it.”

Aiyuk’s finish purpose for faculty: Play receiver at a serious program.

Aiyuk had 21 touchdowns and a couple of,499 all-purpose yards in two years at Sierra. He obtained 12 scholarship provides, however Arizona State was the one Pac-12 group. He signed with out visiting campus.

In 2018, Harry was the Solar Devils’ No. 1, however Aiyuk had 24 of his 33 catches within the last seven video games, offering a glimpse of 2019.

“As I got those valuable snaps, I was able to get more comfortable and then be my natural self and play football,” he mentioned.

Aiyuk had no less than 4 catches in 10 of his 12 video games this yr. In a 35-34 loss at Oregon State, Aiyuk caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a landing and returned a punt 63 yards for a landing.

Aiyuk lined up at left receiver for 43 of his 52 snaps.

“In our offense, I was traditionally on the left side,” he mentioned. “But as the season went on, we tried to get me matched up against safeties in the slot.”

Towards Oregon State, Aiyuk proved efficient at monitoring the deep cross, making the primary tackler miss for post-catch yards and displaying endurance. Solar Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels was a real freshman and misfired on a number of passes meant for Aiyuk.

If he joins the Broncos, Aiyuk will work with second-year quarterback Drew Lock and the phrases of his Arizona State coaches will proceed to resonate.

“They talked about how serious the NFL is and how you need to compete every day,” Aiyuk mentioned. “I got a really in-depth view.”