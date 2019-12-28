Innocent school teacher criticises honour for Alison Saunders after ‘two-year rape case ordeal’

By Jonathan Bucks and Ian Gallagher For The Mail On Sunday

A personal college instructor has condemned the choice to award a damehood to a former Crown Prosecution Service chief who he blames for placing him by a two-year rape case ordeal.

The prosecution of Kato Harris for allegedly raping a pupil was branded ‘improper’ by the decide at his 2017 trial. Mr Harris was cleared by a jury in simply 15 minutes.

Dame Alison Saunders, who was Director of Public Prosecutions on the time, has now been honoured for her ‘unstinting public service’. She was DPP from 2013 till her retirement final 12 months.

Final night time Mr Harris advised The Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s no shock that somebody who presided over a pantomime needs to be made a dame.’

Former chief prosecutor Alison Saunders sparked a ‘rewards for failure’ row final night time

His prosecution was one among quite a lot of high-profile intercourse offence circumstances introduced ahead by the CPS that collapsed throughout Dame Alison’s tenure, with critics claiming that she had a politicised agenda. Mr Harris, head of geography at an £18,000-a-year London women’ secondary college, was accused of raping a pupil on three separate events on college premises.

He endured two years on bail awaiting trial earlier than he was acquitted. Mr Harris feels unable to return to educating and now does ‘several minimum-wage jobs’ to assist his household.

He mentioned: ‘The best thing that Alison Saunders could do right now is subside into anonymity where she belongs.’

Trainer Kato Harris, who was falsely accused of raping a college pupil

As DPP, Dame Alison confronted a barrage of criticism after a sequence of high-profile rape and sex-offence circumstances collapsed due to the failure by prosecutors to reveal proof. In keeping with a subsequent overview, 47 such circumstances have been halted as a result of proof was not shared with defence attorneys.

In some of the high-profile examples, Liam Allan spent virtually two years on bail earlier than prosecutors handed over a sequence of textual content messages from his accuser that exonerated him.

Final night time, Mr Allan, who now works within the publishing trade, mentioned the honour recommended the CPS has did not study classes.

In her honours quotation, Dame Alison was described as having given ‘unstinting public service’ to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the place she labored for greater than 30 years

He added: ‘Throughout her time on the CPS, she [Dame Alison] brought about a ridiculous quantity of struggling due to her agenda of “conviction at all costs”.

‘Horrible, horrible issues occurred and tons of of individuals suffered. The factor she is going to at all times be remembered for is placing harmless folks in jail and I simply don’t perceive why we’re rewarding the individuals who messed the whole lot up.’

Mark Pearson, a commuter cleared in 2016 of sexually assaulting an actress as he handed her at a busy railway station, known as the honour ‘utterly staggering’.

He was accused of attacking the star, who can’t be named for authorized causes, at Waterloo Station in London, although their paths crossed for lower than half a second. On the time it was described by one commentator because the ‘most stupid case ever brought to court’.

Mr Pearson, an artist, requested: ‘What message does it send out when someone who presided over countless witch-hunts is given such a prize?’

When she retired final 12 months with a taxpayer-funded pension value an estimated £1.eight million, Dame Alison didn’t instantly obtain an honour, elevating hypothesis it had been blocked.

Whereas DPP, she additionally confronted criticism for pursuing Operation Elveden, a ‘witch-hunt’ towards journalists that price £20 million.

Responding to proof disclosure accusations, Dame Alison advised The Instances: ‘Disclosure is a matter that has been within the felony justice system for the previous 20 years.

‘In the event you have a look at the document for the previous six years all the indications present that the CPS was performing as nicely, if not higher, than after I took it over.’