Innsbruck in Austria is a winter winner both on and off the mountain

By Arnie Wilson For The Each day Mail

Printed: 07:18 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:18 EST, 7 January 2020

Am I actually pitting my so-called snowboarding abilities towards one of many biggest skiers of all time? No, I’d by no means dream of such a factor – nevertheless it’s definitely sensational to ski the very same run as Franz Klammer, the ‘Kaiser’ himself, who 43 years in the past stormed his means, arms akimbo, down the Olympic run at Patscherkofel to win the gold medal.

His time for the two.eight kilometre descent was 1 minute 45.73 seconds – averaging round 103kmh. Mine? Not telling. Let’s simply say that it was slightly slower.

Having bought to know Klammer throughout my profession as a ski journalist, we had mentioned my plans to deal with this celebrated descent earlier than I headed off for Innsbruck. ‘It was narrower and bumpier again in 1976,’ he instructed me with a twinkle in his eye. ‘I favored it higher that means. It is a good run, fairly steep, however anybody can ski it in the event that they need to.’

The pastel colored buildings of Innsbruck ignored by mountains containing 9 ski areas

Patscherkofel, now served by a brand new gondola, is only one of 9 ski areas that encompass the gorgeous metropolis of Innsbruck. And this winter 4 extra resorts additional afield can be found on the brand new SKI plus CITY move, which includes a free ski bus switch system and greater than 20 non-skiing sightseeing alternatives.

I am unable to consider many locations the place metropolis life and snowboarding are so intertwined – and naturally you may fly into Innsbruck from the UK, thus avoiding any prolonged transfers.

‘Snowboarding in Innsbruck is so near city you can simply mix an epic day of snowboarding with an epic evening on the town,’ says the vacationer workplace blurb. And it is true.

What’s extra, Innsbruck is a fairly metropolis, with its well-known late-Gothic ‘Goldenes Dachl’ balcony and roof of two,657 fire-gilded copper tiles designed for Emperor Maximilian I to mark his wedding ceremony to Bianca Maria Sforza. There are free ski buses linking Innsbruck with all of the ski areas. The Stubai largest. And Kühtai, with lifts on either side of the valley, is Austria’s highest ski village.

There’s even a ski space you may entry from the previous city itself: the ‘surprisingly stunning’ stations of the Hungerburg Funicular, which resembles Captain Kirk’s Starship Enterprise.

Franz Klammer on his approach to successful the gold medal on the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck

Innsbruck is a fairly metropolis and properly organised, with free buses to all of the ski areas

From the highest of the funicular you turn to the Nordkette gondola which accesses a number of the most difficult slopes, together with the notoriously steep Karrinne couloir. However with magnificent views of Innsbruck and a superb restaurant – the Seegrube, with its Cloud 9 Igloo Bar – is definitely worth the trip even when you do not ski.

Certainly, Innsbruck is good when one associate skis and the opposite would not. We even had time for a fast go to to the Hofburg Imperial Palace, Hofkirche Courtroom Church, and the previous city and streets lining the river Inn – a tributary of the Danube which provides town its title: Bruck (bridge) over the Inn.

I first skied with Klammer at a race coaching camp in Colorado. Afterwards, he stated: ‘Arnie, why did not flip the place I did?’ ‘ ‘As a result of,’ I stated, ‘you world champion skier and I am not.’ If solely all the pieces in life was that straightforward.