Inquisitive lions, hyenas and elephants are captured on fascinating GoPro footage

24 December 2019

Superb footage has emerged of how hyenas and different wild African animals react to a GoPro in an African nature reserve.

Nature information Roan Ravenhill, 32, hooked up a GoPro to his truck within the Mala Mala Sport Reserve, South Africa.

Within the clip, Roan’s digital camera is approached by a number of animals – together with a lioness, elephant, hyenas and leopards.

Nature information Roan Ravenhill, 32, hooked up a GoPro to his truck within the Mala Mala Sport Reserve, South Africa. A lion cub sauntered in the direction of the GoPro earlier than kicking it, within the clip

Inside the first few seconds, a lion seems and slowly wanders in the direction of the gear.

It pauses for a short second and leans in for a fast sniff of the equipment earlier than abruptly stopping to examine the coast is evident.

The animal then saunters off and a gaggle of speckled hyenas dip their heads near the bottom and edge nearer to the GoPro.

A herd of elephants amble alongside the barren street and narrowly miss crushing Nature information Roan’s digital camera

Showing inquisitive, they offer the GoPro a knock with their noses.

Inside seconds they transfer on and the footage reveals a lioness slowly wandering previous Roan’s truck.

It’s joined by a companion as they lurk across the barren grassland.

The entrance lioness makes a beeline for the digital camera and nudges it earlier than main the group previous.

In the meantime, a lion cub on the again seems extra angered by the digital camera’s eye and provides it a whack.

The GoPro seems to have been knocked on its facet and divulges a lion overhead. Roan admitted he enjoys leopards, wild canines and elephants probably the most as ‘they’re extra curious and this makes for higher interplay with the GoPro’

Moments later, the solar begins to set and a gaggle of lanky hyenas meander down the abandoned street.

A herd of elephants then amble alongside the character reserve’s dirt-track and are available inches from treading on the GoPro.

They miraculously cross with out even knocking the digital camera.

Wild canines creep in the direction of the GoPro within the footage shared on December 24. Roan spoke fondly about his animal reactions and mentioned every interplay has been totally different

Roan, of Vaalwater, admitted: ‘I get pleasure from leopards, wild canines and elephants probably the most, they’re extra curious and this makes for higher interplay with the GoPro.’

‘I’ve captured interactions with a number of main predators like leopards, lions, lionesses with cubs and wild canines, I’ve additionally had an encounter with elephants and what I discovered fascinating is that a lot of the elephants seen the GoPro – they went as much as it and inspected it, and though they rushed handed it, none of them stepped on it. Not even as soon as!’

He claimed each encounter was totally different and having the ability to witness it up shut was ‘spectacular’.