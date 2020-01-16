Inside Belmarsh Prison with Ross Kemp on ITV – Everything you need to know

Over time, former EastEnder Ross Kemp has constructed a fearsome repute as a documentary maker, travelling throughout the nation and the world making movies in harmful and unexplored areas. On this two-part ITV present, he goes behind the scenes at one in every of Britain’s most infamous prisons.

What’s Inside Belmarsh Jail with Ross Kemp about?

The documentary maker goes contained in the partitions of HMP Belmarsh, the nation’s most infamous maximum-security jail, which has housed the nation’s most harmful – and notorious – convicts, together with Ian Huntley, Ronnie Biggs and Charles Bronson. Ross explores how workers address high-profile inmates, extremists and customary criminals residing side-by-side and goes contained in the Excessive Safety Unit, the place he meets Muhammad Asif Hafeez, often known as Sultan, the alleged mastermind of a drug-smuggling empire.

In episode two, Ross Kemp’s report from contained in the maximum-security jail takes him to Belmarsh’s jail-within-a-jail, the place anti-Islamic inmates must be separated from Islamic prisoners for worry of violence. He additionally heads to the jail healthcare unit, and meets transgender prisoner Claire Darbyshire, who was given one of many lowest minimal phrases for homicide in British authorized historical past after killing her father. Right here’s a clip of Ross talking to Claire, however watch out for robust language and references to suicide:

Sure, right here’s what Radio Occasions’s David Butcher needed to say in regards to the first episode of programme:

“When it opened in 1991, HMP Belmarsh was the first prison for men to have been built in London for over a century. A new breed of “supermax” jail, it was designed to take criminals thought-about a menace to nationwide safety, together with IRA terrorists.

For this two-part collection, cameras comply with Ross Kemp as he explores Belmarsh over a interval of six months to see how workers address high-profile inmates, extremists and customary criminals residing facet by facet.

Kemp witnesses the impact of medication on prisoners, will get an perception into rehabilitation efforts and visits a particular unit that has housed infamous offenders together with Soham killer Ian Huntley, hate preacher Anjem Choudary and black-cab rapist John Worboys.”

What time is Inside Belmarsh Jail with Ross Kemp on TV?

The second episode of Inside Belmarsh Jail is on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 16th January 2020.

The primary half is obtainable to observe on ITV Hub now.

