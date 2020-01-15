January 15, 2020 | four:54pm

Just a few particulars trickled out Wednesday on the tense, post-debate encounter between Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, because the spat over Sanders’ alleged remark girl can’t win the presidency escalated on nationwide tv.

The transient face-to-face — by which Warren snubbed Sanders’ provide of a handshake after which appeared to change some heated phrases together with her rival — started when the Massachusetts senator informed her counterpart from Vermont that she was involved he’d misrepresented their personal 2018 dialog, in line with The New York Instances.

Sanders then requested that they hash out the disagreement at a later date, earlier than turning and strolling away, The Instances reported, citing a number of sources acquainted with the transient however contentious change.

CNN reported on Monday that Sanders made the comment throughout a behind-closed-doors dialog with Warren in December 2018.

Sanders denied making any such remark on the time of the report, and maintained that place when requested concerning the alleged change throughout Tuesday night time’s Democratic debate, calling it “incomprehensible.”

Warren, for her half, insisted in the course of the debate that Sanders did utter the comment, however resisted attacking Sanders to as a substitute make the case for why a feminine candidate was, in actual fact, finest geared up to characterize the get together towards President Trump in November.

However the restrained discourse in the course of the debate appeared to present option to a extra heated change as quickly as the competition ended.

As Warren approached, Sanders supplied his proper hand for a sporting shake, however Warren left him hanging as they traded phrases and finger-pointing.

Cameras captured video of the change, however audio had already lower out.

Maybe the most effective witness to the interplay — billionaire outsider candidate Tom Steyer, who wandered into the center of the change — has pleaded ignorance on the face-off’s nature.