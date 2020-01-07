Inside millionaire Love Islander Ollie Williams’ lavish lifestyle… complete with his OWN BEACH

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline

He’ll enter the Love Island 2020 villa in Cape City on Sunday night time.

However there’s already so much to be stated about Ollie Williams – one of many hunky new contestants set to star on the ITV2 actuality present’s winter collection.

The blonde 23-year-old has already caught consideration for the truth that he’s inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property in Cornwall.

And his social media accounts exhibit his lavish life-style additional – together with unique holidays with soccer heiresses, yacht journeys and sprawling nation estates.

‘My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The household title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, because the eldest baby, I’ll tackle the titles and the property. I’m the inheritor of Lanhydrock,’ Ollie has defined forward of his Love Island debut.

‘Finest chat up line I’ve ever used is, “Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.” That’s it. Chat up line, finished.’

It is estimated that the personal limitless firm that owns Lanhydrock is value round £9.2 million. It is run by Ollie’s father Andrew, 52.

The property options ‘quite a lot of companies, farm land, buildings, homes and places of work over some 2500 acres in Lanhydrock and the encircling space’.

Ollie already boasts a social media following of almost 10,000.

The ‘alpha male’ is just not afraid of stripping all the way down to his underwear to showcase his extremely toned physique, and sometimes posts snaps from his wild nights out together with his friends.

Socialite Ollie studied a Bachelor of Science diploma in criminology at Royal Holloway College in London and presently works as a junior property supervisor at Lanhydrock.

His Instagram is suffering from journeys to far-flung areas, reminiscent of Australia, Paris and Ibiza – the latter of which he was a visitor of soccer supervisor Roman Abramovich’s daughter Sofia.

In addition to having fun with time aboard a yacht with Sofia and mates, he went Kayaking and cliff diving along with her in addition to travelling to Paris with 4 different mates on what seemed to be a Valentines journey in February 2016.

He was additionally pictured with a few of his male mates on quad bikes and credited Sofia with letting him use them in March 2016.

Sofia’s father, businessman and Chelsea FC proprietor Roman, is claimed to be value over £9 billion and it’s believed the 2 shared a standard curiosity in horses in addition to their love of travelling and a luxurious life-style.

Sofia has preferred plenty of Ollie’s insta posts together with one in every of him exhibiting off his six pack within the fitness center. The 25 12 months outdated is presently believed to be single and Ollie, 23, is now searching for love on the ITV present.

