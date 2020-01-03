Inside Pics: Salman Khan rings in New Year with ex Sangeeta Bijlani, rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur

Salman Khan get together imageTwitter

Salman Khan is understood for his relationships and friendships in Bollywood. His Panvel events by no means fail to seize headlines. Salman couldn’t get together at his farmhouse final 12 months as his sister Arpita was anticipating and Salman determined to be together with her. Nonetheless, he obtained the perfect present on 27 December as child Ayat was born and Sharma’s and Khan-Daan determined to ring in New Yr on the farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman had the time of his life as he was seen grooving together with his ex Sangeeta Bijlani and alleged girlfriend Lulia Vantur!

We’re having fun with the sight that the images floating on social media are offering us with.

Aside from bhai’s previous and current girlfriend, we are able to see Daisy Shah, Saie Manjerakar and lots of actors grooving with him.

Whereas Sangeeta’s submit reveals the three women in sports activities outfits, Daisy took to Instagram to share footage from the night’s get together. She captioned it, “Wishing Love, light, warmth, happiness and everything good this 2020.”

Producer Jordy Patel shared much more inside footage from the get together, which included group pictures of the company and footage of an impromptu dance session on a desk.

Child Ayat was additionally on the farmhouse and celebrated the brand new 12 months.

Aayush Sharma shared with media that it was a acutely aware determination to carry Ayat to the world on Bhai’s birthday, that’s 27 December. Aayush mentioned, “It was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday.”

From this 12 months we’ll see Salman and Ayat’s birthday celebrations collectively.