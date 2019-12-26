Inside Pictures: Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone’s Christmas celebration 2019

Christmas Celebration 2019Instagram

Everybody celebrated Christmas yesterday then how may out B-town celebs miss posing for some selfies and photos alongside the Christmas tree and partying with associates. Right here we deliver earlier than you some selfies and photos of celebs together with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka, and Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor with the whole Kapoor clan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this candy selfie with daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram account for her followers and want everybody a Merry Christmas. She is seen clicking selfie together with her daughter and late father Krishnaraj’s image behind the 2.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika additionally shared this image on their social media deal with and captioned it saying “Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick have been seen in a lovey-dovey pose and sharing this image on their social media deal with they wrote “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas❄️❤️,”

Sonam Kapoor together with her household

Sonam Kapoor with household

For Sonam, it is her household first and it’s rightly seen by means of this household image the place we are able to see Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja together with the Kapoor household.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur and the Kapoors

Alia Bhatt joins the Kapoors



The Kapoor's Christmas brunch

The Kapoor household image and their Christmas brunch is sort of a ritual that’s ardently adopted yearly. However this time there was a slight change in the event you observed we now have the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the Christmas lunch on the Kapoors.