Inside Ross Kemp’s time in HMP Belmarsh

Ross Kemp revealed as we speak how he misplaced the power to talk after inhaling Spice whereas filming a brand new ITV jail documentary at HMP Belmarsh.

The 55-year-old presenter breathed in a tiny quantity of residue left in a vape by a comatose inmate on the high-security jail in Thamesmead, South East London.

The type of the drug Kemp inhaled throughout six months of filming on the jail known as Man Down, which is a mix of aluminium cleaner and bug killer.

It comes amid a Spice epidemic in UK jails with an ambulance known as to at least one each 42 minutes, and the drug turning into stronger since possession was outlawed.

His response is a part of the brand new sequence Welcome To HMP Belmarsh which begins on ITV tomorrow at 9pm, giving cameras full entry to the jail for the primary time.

Kemp, who seemed into how 120 officers oversee 900 inmates, informed the Solar: ‘I’m not often misplaced for phrases however as I flip to digital camera, I’ve misplaced the power to talk.

How smoking a Spice joint is akin to smoking as much as 100 with hashish As addictive as heroin and crack, the drug prices simply £5 per bag. Smoking a single Spice joint is akin to smoking as much as 100 containing regular hashish – and habit can take maintain in simply three days. It has left addicts struggling extreme psychotic episodes, hallucinations, vomiting and even seizures. Ministers outlawed possession of the Class B drug, however there’s confusion amongst police over whether or not these caught with it may be arrested. Officers additionally say the drug has develop into stronger since provide shifted from outlets to streets. A worldwide medicine survey discovered that hospital admissions on account of taking the natural substance Spice have elevated by over one-third since 2014. The drug’s relative cheapness has additionally made spice well-liked among the many homeless and in prisons. In Manchester, police and ambulance chiefs admitted they have been struggling to deal with the variety of name outs to spice customers who have been collapsing within the metropolis centre day by day. It’s estimated that 96 per cent of town’s younger homeless are hooked on the drug. It’s also estimated that an ambulance known as to British jails each 42 minutes as a consequence of a spice epidemic in prisons. In 2018, ambulances have been known as 12,576 occasions, a rise from 6,677 in 2014, figures from England’s ten ambulance providers revealed. Such psychoactive substances have additionally been linked to an increase in violence towards workers and inmates, prisoner blackouts, seizures and coronary heart assaults. Every call-out prices about £300 so the invoice for all incidents per yr is over £4million.

‘My mind has gone clean, my arms are clammy and my mouth is dry. I’ve simply inhaled a tiny quantity of Spice residue left in a vape by a comatose prisoner.

‘This specific model of the drug is called Man Down – and it does precisely what it says on the tin. It’s a probably deadly mixture of aluminium cleaner and bug killer, and the person who smoked it has collapsed.

‘Jail officers and medical workers have responded to a Code Blue, the place a prisoner has problem respiratory or is unconscious.’

He mentioned the prisoner was introduced spherical by workers utilizing citrus, which may take away a few of Spice’s results, and shouted at Kemp: ‘Get out of my f***ing cell.’

The presenter mentioned the inmate couldn’t bear in mind assembly him after they spoke the subsequent day, and informed him of the drug: ‘It takes me out of right here for 4 days.’

Kemp went inside for six months to study life inside Britain’s most infamous jail which has housed the nation’s most harmful and notorious convicts.

Cameras adopted him as he explored how prisoners and workers deal with high-profile inmates, extremists and customary criminals residing side-by-side.

He went contained in the Excessive Safety Unit – the one ‘jail inside a jail’ in England and Wales – and realized how Belmarsh tries to rehabilitate inmates.

Kemp additionally noticed how the jail coped with a violent protest exterior, gaining a detailed perception into life for employees and prisoners whereas it goes into lockdown.

The primary episode seems on the UK’s solely Contingency Suite, a unit designed to carry high-profile prisoners deemed prone to suicide or assault by different inmates.

The unit has been residence to the likes of Soham killer Ian Huntley, black cab rapist John Worboys and hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

Head of prisoner security Adrian Knight mentioned: ‘The home windows are sealed so you may’t get across the bars. [He has] his personal bathe services.

‘It is about what we have to do to maintain prisoners and clearly the particular person down right here protected. Or to maintain them from gaining access to individuals they could be capable of affect ultimately.

Kemp (proper) meets Muhammad Asif Hafeez (left), referred to as Sultan, the alleged mastermind of a drug-smuggling empire, throughout a go to to HMP Belmarsh’s Excessive Safety Unit

Kemp’s go to to HMP Belmarsh offers cameras full entry to the jail in London for the primary time

The high-security jail in Thamesmead homes among the most harmful prisoners in Britain

‘After which clearly you have bought the train yard, which is self-contained. Not very good, however yeah.’

Jail workers informed how a pointy rise in gang crime exterior the partitions has led to a significant improve in violence and severe containment points for the jail.

Custodial supervisor Jamie Scammel mentioned: ‘It is all both presumably gang associated earlier than they got here into jail, or somebody that they have battle with on one other home block.

‘For instance the historic battle from exterior: assaults, assaults, combating, combating, historic battle. The extent of violence is rising, it is simply inflicting concern. Workers security is clearly in danger. Prisoner security is in danger as effectively.’

HMP Belmarsh was the primary male jail to be inbuilt London for greater than a century when it opened in 1991.

There was a significant improve in violence and severe containment points for the jail

Of the 900 inmates at Belmarsh, round 200 are murderers and 17 are convicted terrorists

Kemp meets numerous inmates whereas going inside Britain’s most infamous jail

It has its personal guard canine unit, a bomb-proof tunnel linking it to Woolwich Crown Courtroom and the Excessive Safety Unit, with its personal 20ft-high concrete wall and doorways opened remotely by central management.

Kemp mentioned: ‘It homes among the most harmful prisoners in Britain. No movie crew has ever been granted entry to it earlier than, however I am on my means in there now.’

Earlier occupants have included KGB brokers, practice robber Ronnie Biggs and Charles Bronson – and Ross interviews one prisoner, Muhammad Asif Hafeez.

Often known as the Sultan, he’s the alleged mastermind of a drug-smuggling empire and is dealing with extradition to the US, the place he may face up 30 years in jail if convicted.

Deep inside the HSU lies its personal segregation unit referred to as ‘The Field’, which has no beds, no sinks, no bogs and no entry to water.

Kemp’s new documentary Welcome To HMP Belmarsh begins on ITV tomorrow evening at 9pm

There are 120 officers overseeing 900 inmates at HMP Belmarsh in South East London

Kemp on the entrance to the ‘jail inside a jail’ on the HMP Belmarsh Excessive Safety Unit

When HSU governor Helen Bicker briefly shuts Kemp in, he mentioned: ‘HSU feels oppressive to start with however this has magnified it 100 occasions.

‘There’s positively that feeling that you’re fully alone. I do not assume I may spend an hour in right here with out going around the twist.’

Kemp additionally learns a novel course is making an attempt to vary the lives of a few of Belmarsh’s most harmful offenders – gang members – by placing them collectively in the identical room.

One prisoner mentioned: ‘I do not wanna be broke, I do not wanna come residence and haven’t any TV. I by no means had that push, that further push. If really feel like if I had somebody there behind me, backing me I would not be right here proper now.’

Kemp seemed into how 120 officers oversee 900 inmates on the jail in South East London

A few of the most notorious convicts in current British historical past have hung out inside its partitions

Deputy governor Jenny Louis mentioned: ‘These are people who’re harmful, we’re speaking about gun crime, knife crime, offences which have taken peoples’ lives.

‘Plenty of individuals would not need to even be of their firm. I am not saying that this can be a miracle as a result of it is not, however break down these limitations and also you get to know who they’re. They need to change.’

Mr Knight added: ‘We are going to take anybody. We have had conflict criminals in right here for genocide. There’s not one prisoner within the nation that we can’t take.

‘We have got 17 convicted terrorists, 187 murderers, prisoners which have killed three or 4 individuals.’

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp begins on ITV tomorrow at 9pm