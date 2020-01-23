Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – everything you need to know

It’s honest to say that the royal household has attracted much more media protection than normal in current months, with quite a few high-profile incidents dominating the headlines – together with Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview on the finish of 2019.

The protection doesn’t look more likely to cease, as this new documentary collection dives into the historical past of the Windsors, following within the footsteps of Netflix drama The Crown.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential learn about Contained in the Crown: Secrets and techniques of the Royals…

What’s Contained in the Crown: Secrets and techniques of the Royals about?

The foremost documentary tells the within story of the royal household and the Queen’s record-breaking reign. The primary episode focuses on the battle between love and obligation that faces the royals – and which has sometimes threatened to convey down the Home of Windsor. Edward VIII fatefully selected love when he abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson. Charles selected obligation when he married Diana. The Queen, nevertheless, has managed to discover a stability, sustaining a protracted marriage whereas changing into the longest-serving monarch.

Is there a Radio Instances assessment for Contained in the Crown: Secrets and techniques of the Royals?



Sure, Radio Instances critic David Brown wrote this concerning the first episode:

“This new four-parter is piggybacking on the success of The Crown, even going to the extent of re-exploring the drama’s predominant theme: the battle between head and coronary heart. So we get a potted historical past of the events when the Windsors have prioritised ardour over royal commitments (Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson), in addition to instances when the other was true and love ended up being sacrificed on the altar of obligation (Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana Spencer).

Alongside the way in which, there are some gossipy revelations due to titbits from the Nationwide Archives, although most of the anecdotes are well-worn. As an illustration, do we actually want one other reminder that Diana’s robe was rumpled and creased on the day of her marriage ceremony?”

When is Contained in the Crown: Secrets and techniques of the Royals on ITV?

Contained in the Crown: Secrets and techniques of the Royals begins on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.