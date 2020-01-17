Inside the factory that makes flags for Iranians to BURN

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

These fascinating pictures present inside the biggest flag manufacturing unit in Iran the place US, UK and Dying to Israel flags are made for burning in protest at Western sanctions.

As tensions with Iran have intensified in latest weeks, the manufacturing unit is doing a roaring commerce in flags for destruction.

Photographer Farhad Babaei was allowed to see the manufacturing line which produces lots of of hundreds of flags a yr.

An Iranian flag producer is busy creating US and British flags for folks to burn

The manufacturing unit is in Khomeini Metropolis, about 4 hours south of Tehran. In addition to British and US flags, the producer produces Israeli flags

Within the West we’ve grown used to pictures of Iranians burning nationwide flags in rallies towards the UK, US and Israel.

In Khomeini Metropolis, the birthplace of Ayatollah Khomeini, a 4 hour drive south of Tehran, a constructing homes a manufacturing line.

One flag, a customisation of the nationwide flag of Israel is especially fashionable. It options the Star of David with the phrases ‘Dying to Israel’ in Persian alongside it.

As these photographs present the manufacturing unit produces US, British and different flags from scratch and never all are destined to be burned.

The Iranian and Hezbollah flags are for hanging in properties or for rallies supporting the federal government.

Every flag is painstakingly printed on the stone with templates by hand earlier than being hung to dry and later washed

The Diba Parcham Khomeini manufacturing unit produces flags to order and the proprietor stated a variety of them are made for many who take part in Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrations

Each women and men work contained in the manufacturing unit which employs 42, and it produces almost 1.5 million sq. toes of flags a yr.

Every flag is painstakingly printed on the stone with templates by hand earlier than being hung to dry and later washed.

The Diba Parcham Khomeini manufacturing unit produces flags to order and the proprietor stated a variety of them are made for many who take part in Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrations.

He stated: ‘They burn them or stroll on them as a result of we’ve financial issues due to the sanctions.

‘Khomeini Metropolis is the birthplace of Ayatollah Khomeini, Islamic republic of Iran’s founder, so it’s good we make the flags right here.’