Inside the Love Island villa – hidden parts and secret hideaways revealed

Now Love Island is underway, we’re attending to see hidden components and hideaways by no means beforehand revealed.

The sequence is filmed in South Africa this yr and already the plucky forged members have been combating, romancing, and properly, meme-ing.

A brand new vacation spot means we get a model new villa that’s house to all of the motion, and whereas now we have come to like each our traditional Majorcan hang-out and Casa Amor, the crew has properly and actually excelled themselves for Cape City.

Granted, I wasn’t actually positive what to anticipate as we piled into the mini-bus as much as Eagles Nest – the tabloids have reported in regards to the villa being in an space “plagued with gang warfare”, and once we pulled as much as a gated home known as ‘The Cottage’ I didn’t have significantly excessive expectations.

However the three-storey villa far surpasses all of the earlier Spanish areas and Casa Amor put collectively, after which some.

HEARALPUBLICIST spoke to Love Island producers and executives in regards to the villa – which took solely two months to place collectively.

How large is the brand new Love Island villa?

As talked about earlier than, it’s three storeys – however by way of ground house, the Cape City villa is identical measurement because the Majorcan villa, defined producer Mike Spencer.

However the structure is designed to make the sequence extra explosive than ever earlier than, with the totally different flooring and sections ripe for shocks and surprises – producers have now given bombshells three totally different entrances into the backyard to make their arrival.

“We want to emphasise the element of surprise,” sequence producer Tom Gould stated.

Separating the out of doors space into three totally different flooring additionally permits for extra non-public moments between our Islanders, with among the lookouts designed to immediate dialog – with the balcony connecting to the ladies’ dressing room overlooking the health club.

“We’re hoping the girls will come out here for a gossip and perhaps watch the boys working out,” defined Gould.

We might also see extra intimate moments between the Islanders this sequence, because the spacious structure permits for a contact extra privateness – not together with the cameras, after all.

Islanders can watch all of the motion from three totally different ranges HEARALPUBLICIST

What number of cameras are there within the Love Island villa?

The Cape City villa has been decked out with 80 cameras – greater than the 69 cameras that watch our Islanders out in Majorca.

The islanders will even have cameras on them whereas they sleep within the plush bed room HEARALPUBLICIST

How many individuals labored on constructing the villa?

In simply over two months, round 30 UK employees and a big crew of native employees labored collectively in creating the villa – managing to get every thing carried out on the finish of December.

The contestants will put on their hearts on their sleeves in entrance of the cameras HEARALPUBLICIST

What’s new within the South Africa Love Island villa?

The house has seen producers add a model new dressing room for the boys as they felt they didn’t have their very own devoted space like the ladies did after they had been preparing.

“It was too cramped for them, getting ready at the bottom of the bedroom,” Spencer defined.

One other factor the boys are prone to make good use of – the canine home: a model new pull out mattress in one of many lounges.

The mattress was included because it appeared our producers took pity on the Islanders who discovered themselves sans mattress after a row.

The hideaway is a particular deal with for who need some alone time HEARALPUBLICIST

“They were always sleeping on the sofa,” Spencer laughed. “But we’ve changed the day beds now, so they’re slightly lower down.”

The extra beds and sleeping areas within the villa means that we may even see much more Islanders than ever earlier than – one thing that has been teased within the new firepit, which has been made barely greater.

Will we see modifications in Love Island in the summertime?

Whereas each Spencer and Gould had been tight-lipped on what is going to occur to the Spanish villa, we are able to count on producers to study from the brand new sequence and make tweaks accordingly.

“We do always try and give a house a refresh each year,” Gould stated. “We’re going to see how we go.”

Some issues all the time keep the identical, together with the dreaded fireplace pit HEARALPUBLICIST

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm