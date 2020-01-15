Inside the new South African Winter Love Island villa for 2020

As Love Island returns for sequence six, we’re saying transfer over to Majorca as we head to South Africa for a scorching scorching…winter.

A brand new vacation spot means we get a model new villa that’s dwelling to all of the motion, and whereas we’ve come to like each our ordinary Majorcan hang-out and Casa Amor, the crew has properly and really excelled themselves for Cape City.

Granted, I wasn’t actually certain what to anticipate as we piled into the mini-bus as much as Eagles Nest – the tabloids have reported in regards to the villa being in an space “plagued with gang warfare”, and once we pulled as much as a gated home referred to as ‘The Cottage’ I didn’t have notably excessive expectations.

However the three-storey villa far surpasses all of the earlier Spanish areas and Casa Amor put collectively, after which some.

HEARALPUBLICIST spoke to Love Island producers and executives in regards to the villa – which took solely two months to place collectively.

How large is the brand new Love Island villa?

As talked about earlier than, it’s three storeys – however by way of ground area, the Cape City villa is similar dimension because the Majorcan villa, defined producer Mike Spencer.

However the format is designed to make the sequence extra explosive than ever earlier than, with the totally different flooring and sections ripe for shocks and surprises – producers have now given bombshells three totally different entrances into the backyard to make their arrival.

“We want to emphasise the element of surprise,” sequence producer Tom Gould mentioned.

Separating the out of doors space into three totally different flooring additionally permits for extra non-public moments between our Islanders, with a number of the lookouts designed to immediate dialog – with the balcony connecting to the women’ dressing room overlooking the fitness center.

“We’re hoping the girls will come out here for a gossip and perhaps watch the boys working out,” defined Gould.

We can also see extra intimate moments between the Islanders this sequence, because the spacious format permits for a contact extra privateness – not together with the cameras, after all.

Islanders can watch all of the motion from three totally different ranges HEARALPUBLICIST

What number of cameras are there within the Love Island villa?

The Cape City villa has been decked out with 80 cameras – greater than the 69 cameras that watch our Islanders out in Majorca.

The islanders will even have cameras on them whereas they sleep within the plush bed room HEARALPUBLICIST

How many individuals labored on constructing the villa?

In simply over two months, round 30 UK employees and a big crew of native employees labored collectively in creating the villa – managing to get every little thing accomplished on the finish of December.

The contestants will put on their hearts on their sleeves in entrance of the cameras HEARALPUBLICIST

What’s new within the Love Island villa?

The area has seen producers add a model new dressing room for the boys as they felt they didn’t have their very own devoted space like the women did once they have been preparing.

“It was too cramped for them, getting ready at the bottom of the bedroom,” Spencer defined.

One other factor the boys are more likely to make good use of – the canine home: a model new pull out mattress in one of many lounges.

The mattress was included because it appeared our producers took pity on the Islanders who discovered themselves sans mattress after a row.

The hideaway is a particular deal with for who need some alone time HEARALPUBLICIST

“They were always sleeping on the sofa,” Spencer laughed. “But we’ve changed the day beds now, so they’re slightly lower down.”

The extra beds and sleeping areas within the villa means that we may even see much more Islanders than ever earlier than – one thing that has been teased within the new firepit, which has been made barely larger.

Will we see modifications in Love Island in the summertime?

Whereas each Spencer and Gould have been tight-lipped on what is going to occur to the Spanish villa, we will count on producers to be taught from the brand new sequence and make tweaks accordingly.

“We do always try and give a house a refresh each year,” Gould mentioned. “We’re going to see how we go.”

Some issues all the time keep the identical, together with the dreaded hearth pit HEARALPUBLICIST

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January, and airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2