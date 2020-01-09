Inside the new South African Winter Love Island villa for 2020

Transfer over Majorca, we’re heading over to Cape City, South Africa for Love Island sequence six.

A brand new vacation spot means we get a model new villa to obsess over, and whereas now we have come to like each our normal Majorcan hang-out and Casa Amor, the crew have nicely and actually excelled themselves for Cape City.

Granted, I wasn’t actually certain what to anticipate as we piled into the mini-bus as much as Eagles Nest – the tabloids have reported in regards to the villa being in an space “plagued with gang warfare”, and after we pulled as much as a gated home known as ‘The Cottage’ I didn’t have notably excessive expectations.

However the three-storey villa far surpasses all of the earlier Spanish areas and Casa Amor put collectively, after which some.

HEARALPUBLICIST spoke to Love Island producers and executives in regards to the villa – which took solely two months put collectively.

How huge is the brand new Love Island villa?

As talked about earlier than, it’s three storeys – however by way of ground house, the Cape City villa is similar measurement because the Majorcan villa, defined producer Mike Spencer.

However the structure is designed to make the sequence extra explosive than ever earlier than, with the totally different flooring and sections ripe for shocks and surprises – producers have now given bombshells three totally different entrances into the backyard to make their arrival.

“We want to emphasise the element of surprise,” sequence producer Tom Gould stated.

Separating the out of doors space into three totally different flooring additionally permits for extra personal moments between our Islanders, with a number of the lookouts designed to immediate dialog – with the balcony connecting to the women’ dressing room overlooking the health club.

“We’re hoping the girls will come out here for a gossip and perhaps watch the boys working out,” defined Gould.

We might also see extra intimate moments between the Islanders this sequence, because the spacious structure permits for a contact extra privateness – not together with the cameras, in fact.

What number of cameras are there within the Love Island villa?

The Cape City villa has been decked out with 80 cameras – greater than the 69 cameras that watch our Islanders out in Majorca.

How many individuals labored on constructing the villa?

In simply over two months, round 30 UK employees and a big crew of native employees labored collectively in creating the villa – managing to get all the things executed on the finish of December.

What’s new within the Love Island villa?

The house has seen producers add a model new dressing room for the boys as they felt they didn’t have their very own devoted space like the women did after they had been preparing.

“It was too cramped for them, getting ready at the bottom of the bedroom,” Spencer defined.

One other factor the boys are prone to make good use of – the canine home: a model new pull out mattress in one of many lounges.

The mattress was included because it appeared our producers took pity on the Islanders who discovered themselves sans mattress after a row.

“They were always sleeping on the sofa,” Spencer laughed. “But we’ve changed the day beds now, so they’re slightly lower down.”

The extra beds and sleeping areas within the villa means that we might even see much more Islanders than ever earlier than – one thing that has been teased within the new firepit, which has been made barely larger.

Will we see adjustments in Love Island in the summertime?

Whereas each Spencer and Gould had been tight-lipped on what is going to occur to the Spanish villa, we are able to count on producers to study from the brand new sequence and make tweaks accordingly.

“We do always try and give a house a refresh each year,” Gould stated. “We’re going to see how we go.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January, and airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2