Inside the SAG Awards after party: Jennifer Aniston reunites with former co-star Nicole Kidman

The 26th Annual Display Actors Guild Awards occurred Sunday on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

And shortly after the final award was handed out, stars descended upon the after get together to proceed with the festivities.

Jennifer Aniston was noticed sharing a hug with pal Nicole Kidman on the gala, whereas Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton chatted up a storm and stars like Elisabeth Moss hit the dance flooring.

Good occasions: Jennifer Aniston was noticed sharing a hug with pal Nicole Kidman on the gala

Jennifer, 50, and Nicole, 52, beforehand starred within the 2011 romantic comedy, Simply Go together with It, alongside Adam Sandler and Brooklyn Decker.

Joaquin chatted with fellow Greatest Actor nominee Taron Egerton on the gala.

Joaquin, 45, gained Greatest Actor for his function in Joker; Taron, 30, was nominated for his function as Elton John in Rocketman.

Throughout Joaquin’s speech, he gushed about his fellow nominees Taron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Christian Bale.

Catching up: Joaquin chatted with fellow Greatest Actor nominee Taron Egerton on the gala

Joaquin, 45, gained Greatest Actor for his function in Joker; Taron, 30, was nominated for his function as Elton John in Rocketman

He mentioned to Taron throughout his acceptance speech for Greatest Actor: ‘I am so completely happy for you, you are so lovely on this film and I am so completely happy for you and I can not wait to see what else you do.’

Elisabeth Moss was noticed shaking her physique on the dance flooring.; she was dancing alongside her Handmaid Story co-stars Madeline Brewer and O. T. Fagbenle.

Elisabeth, 37, and Madeline, 27, shared a hug after their dance session.

Elisabeth Moss was noticed shaking her physique on the dance flooring

Friends: Elisabeth and Madeline shared a hug after their dance session

Sarah Hyland, 29, could not cease smiling as she struck a pose in her eye-catching have a look at the bash.

Lily Allen, 34, and boyfriend David Harbour, 44, of Stranger Issues had been seen staying shut on the bash.

In the meantime Robert Di Niro, 76, was seen holding his Life Achievement Award as he mingled, as did Joaquin.

Wanting nice: Sarah Hyland could not cease smiling as she struck a pose in her eye-catching have a look at the bash

Lovebirds: Lily Allen and boyfriend David Harbour of Stranger Issues had been seen staying shut on the bash

Trophy: In the meantime Robert Di Niro was seen holding his Life Achievement Award as he mingled, as did Joaquin

Strike a pose: Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira chatted with a pal on the bash

Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, struck a pose together with his As soon as Upon A Time co-star Julia Butters, 10; he performed Rick Dalton within the Quentin Tarentino flick and she or he performed Trudi Fraser.

Joaquin was additionally chatting it up with Brad Pitt, 56, who gained the award for Greatest Actor in a Supporting Position for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Tony Shalhoub posed with each of his SAG Awards – Greatest Actor in a Comedy Sequence – and Greatest Ensemble in a Comedy Sequence – for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Test it out: Joaquin carried his Greatest Actor award across the get together

In dialog: Joaquin was additionally chatting it up with Brad Pitt, who gained the award fir Greatest Actor in a Supporting Position for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood

All smiles: Brad posed with Joel Johnstone

Strike a pose: Leonardo DiCaprio struck a pose together with his As soon as Upon A Time co-star Julia Butters; he performed Rick Dalton within the Quentin Tarentino flick and she or he performed Trudi Fraser

Fast intermission: Leo stopped for a second to ship a textual content

Standing tall: Gwendoline Christie towered over Catherine O’Hara on the bash; Gwendoline is 6 toes three inches and Catherine is five-foot-four-inches

Cheers: Tony Shalhoub posed with each of his SAG Awards – Greatest Actor in a Comedy Sequence – and Greatest Ensemble in a Comedy Sequence – for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fairly: Francesca Reale and Camile Mendes caught up on the occasion

Sharing amusing: Camila and Jack McBrayer giggled collectively

All smiles: Jennifer posed with Individuals Journal’s Editor-in-cheif Dan Wakeford

Centered: Taika Waititi chatted with Emily Hampshire

Bombshell: Nicole Kidman regarded beautiful on the get together

Shut: Taron Egerton, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Dexter Fletcher on the bash

All enjoyable: Amanda Brugel and Elisabeth chatted as nicely; they co-star on The Handmaid’s Story

In love: Anna Paquin posed together with her husband Stephen Moyer

Attractive: The 37-year-old regarded attractive in her strapless pink costume

Dance: D’Arcy Carden and Darrell Britt-Gibson took a second to pose on the dance flooring