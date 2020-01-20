Inside the SAG Awards after party: Jennifer Aniston reunites with former co-star Nicole Kidman

The 26th Annual Display Actors Guild Awards occurred Sunday on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
And shortly after the final award was handed out, stars descended upon the after get together to proceed with the festivities.
Jennifer Aniston was noticed sharing a hug with pal Nicole Kidman on the gala, whereas Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton chatted up a storm and stars like Elisabeth Moss hit the dance flooring.
Jennifer, 50, and Nicole, 52, beforehand starred within the 2011 romantic comedy, Simply Go together with It, alongside Adam Sandler and Brooklyn Decker.
Joaquin chatted with fellow Greatest Actor nominee Taron Egerton on the gala.
Joaquin, 45, gained Greatest Actor for his function in Joker; Taron, 30, was nominated for his function as Elton John in Rocketman.
Throughout Joaquin’s speech, he gushed about his fellow nominees Taron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Christian Bale.
He mentioned to Taron throughout his acceptance speech for Greatest Actor: ‘I am so completely happy for you, you are so lovely on this film and I am so completely happy for you and I can not wait to see what else you do.’
Elisabeth Moss was noticed shaking her physique on the dance flooring.; she was dancing alongside her Handmaid Story co-stars Madeline Brewer and O. T. Fagbenle.
Elisabeth, 37, and Madeline, 27, shared a hug after their dance session.
Sarah Hyland, 29, could not cease smiling as she struck a pose in her eye-catching have a look at the bash.
Lily Allen, 34, and boyfriend David Harbour, 44, of Stranger Issues had been seen staying shut on the bash.
In the meantime Robert Di Niro, 76, was seen holding his Life Achievement Award as he mingled, as did Joaquin.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, struck a pose together with his As soon as Upon A Time co-star Julia Butters, 10; he performed Rick Dalton within the Quentin Tarentino flick and she or he performed Trudi Fraser.
Joaquin was additionally chatting it up with Brad Pitt, 56, who gained the award for Greatest Actor in a Supporting Position for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Tony Shalhoub posed with each of his SAG Awards – Greatest Actor in a Comedy Sequence – and Greatest Ensemble in a Comedy Sequence – for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
