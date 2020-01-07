January 6, 2020 | 10:26pm

A social media influencer was ordered to pay $154,000 to her ex-boyfriend after a Canadian decide discovered she unfold rumors on-line about him infecting his companions with sexually transmitted illnesses.

Noelle Halcrow, of Vancouver, started an on-again, off-again relationship with enterprise guide Brandon Rook in 2015 — then started slamming him on-line in 2016 after he broke it off, CTV Information reported final week.

“Known cheater, proud of it! STDs and spread them …,” learn one among her Instagram posts introduced in court docket in British Columbia.

The roughly 100 demeaning missives had been posted on varied Instagram accounts and on web sites like “cheatersandbastards.com” and “stdregistry.org,” court docket paperwork say.

The posts had been defamatory and despatched by Halcrow “out of spite,” Supreme Courtroom Justice Elliott Myers dominated.

Halcrow, who has some 17,000 followers on Instagram, was “motivated by malice” when she despatched out the posts over the course of a yearlong smear marketing campaign the decide described as “relentless.”

“The courts have recognized that the internet can be used as an exceedingly effective tool to harm reputations,” Myers wrote in his opinion. “This is one such case.”

Halcrow, a self-described model blogger, claimed she wasn’t behind the slurs, and that they had been written by associates and different individuals, in line with the court docket paperwork.

However the posts had been traced again to her IP handle, the court docket papers say.

Her giant social media following made the penalty she was slapped with larger than it could be for different customers, consultants advised CTV Information.

“It’s like publishing a defamatory statement to the world,” stated Bryan Baynham, a defamation lawyer.

“It’s worse than publishing it in a newspaper in many cases,” he stated. “It’s very serious and you better have the facts to back it up.”

The ruling towards Halcrow is likely one of the largest defamation instances in British Columbia’s historical past, the outlet reported.