Intellectuals At Citizenship Law Protests “Parasites”: Bengal BJP Chief

Dilip Ghosh has been re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the time period 2020-23.

New Delhi:

Dilip Ghosh, who was put in cost for one more time period as BJP Bengal chief, on Friday continued his tirade in opposition to the protesters finishing up rallies in opposition to the brand new citizenship regulation, describing them as “creatures”, “devils” and “parasites”.

“Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other’s pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh,” Mr Ghosh was quoted as saying by information company IANS.

“These devils live on our food, and oppose us,” he mentioned, referring to a protest march taken out by theatre personalities via the streets of Kolkata.

These protesting in opposition to the regulation had been doing in order “they did not know who their parents are”, Mr Ghosh, identified for his foot-in-mouth remarks, mentioned.

“That’s the reason they say they can’t show the birth certificate of their parents,” he added.

Mr Ghosh made the feedback a day after he was re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the time period 2020-23.

Theatre character Dulal Mukherjee mentioned expressed his dismay over the BJP chief’s comment.

“We are shocked that a Bengali can talk like thus standing in Bengal. Bengal has always fought and won, and shown how battles have to be fought,” he instructed IANS.

Mr Ghosh controversial statements has usually put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the BJP chief had triggered a political firestorm over his “protesters should be shot like dogs” remark.

He had additionally turned away an ambulance which tried to make its approach via his rally in Nadia final week.

“Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally,” Mr Ghosh had mentioned.