Intelligence Alerts Received Daily Taken Very Seriously: Army Chief

New Delhi:

Military Chief Common Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday stated that the intelligence alerts obtained every day have helped them foil “BAT actions” close to the Line of Management (LoC).

“LoC is very active. Intelligence alerts are received on a daily basis and they are looked into very seriously. Due to this alertness, we have been able to foil these actions known as BAT actions,” the Military Chief Common stated on being requested concerning the risk posed by Pakistan Military and terrorists within the border areas.

Military Chief Common Naravane additionally asserted that the Indian Military is “much better prepared today than ever before”.

He, nevertheless, stated that there’s a scarcity of officers and clarified that it isn’t due to an absence of individuals making use of for it.

“We have not lowered the standards for selection of officers in the force,” he contended.

The Military Chief Common stated that the coaching of the primary batch of 100 feminine jawans for induction into navy police has began from January 6.

Common Naravane took over because the 28th Chief of the Military Employees on December 30, succeeding Common Bipin Rawat who has change into India’s first Chief of Defence Employees. Naravane beforehand served because the Vice Chief of Military Employees.