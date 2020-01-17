Inter Miami’s new stadium is STILL a construction site with its home game in less than TWO MONTHS

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Inter Miami’s new stadium remains to be a development website with lower than two months to go till David Beckham’s new membership performs its first house recreation.

The Florida Main League Soccer franchise is operating out of time to be up and operating for the curtain-raiser on the Fort Lauderdale Stadium scheduled for March 14.

And the historic day is meant to be all of the extra particular for Beckham as his new membership shall be going through his outdated crew LA Galaxy for its house debut.

However footage taken final week present the development crew have a race towards time, with diggers and cranes nonetheless surrounding the positioning.

KEY DATES FOR BECKHAM March 1 – First MLS match, v LAFC at Banc of California Stadium March 14 – First house matchm v LA Galaxy

Happily, the MLS have have scheduled Inter Miami’s first two league video games away from house, to purchase extra time for the positioning’s improvement.

Their first match of the season will happen on March 1 at Los Angeles FC whereas the next week they are going to journey to DC United.

There isn’t any suggestion from the membership they won’t be prepared for the LA Galaxy recreation however they are going to be racing to finish the works.

The Fort Lauderdale Stadium stands on the positioning of the previous Lockhart Stadium and can play host to Inter Miami video games for 2 years

There isn’t any suggestion the stadium (idea image above) won’t be prepared however development staff must transfer rapidly

The membership posted on its web site: ‘Inter Miami CF is worked up to announce its house debut towards the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14, 2020.

‘Because the stadium nears completion, so does our historic debut at house with La Familia. Be a part of fútbol historical past and be a part of us for a fiesta in contrast to some other.’

Movies taken earlier within the development course of have proven the huge scale of labor at hand.

Inter Miami intends to make use of the 19,000-seater Fort Lauderdale Stadium for 2 years.

It stands on the positioning of the previous Lockhart Stadium and a complete of £50m has been spent on its improve.

Inter Miami intends to make use of the 19,000-seater Fort Lauderdale Stadium for 2 years earlier than shifting to the brand new Miami Freedom Park

A complete of £50m has been spent on the improve of the previous Lockhart Stadium which was house to the Fort Lauderdale Strikers

Then, if development is accomplished on time, the crew will then transfer to the model new 25,000-capacity Miami Freedom Park.

The Fort Lauderdale Stadium will then turn into a coaching and academy advanced.

The mock-up plans and digital movies of Miami Freedom Park present a contemporary area with a complete value of £752m.

There shall be a rooftop bar full with palm timber, a 131-acre website, 750 resort rooms and a public park throughout the sprawling advanced.

After two years on the Fort Lauderdale Stadium, Inter Miami will transfer to the shiny new Miami Freedom Park (pictured)

David Beckham exercised his possibility to purchase an MLS growth franchise after retiring

Heading up Beckham’s franchise shall be coach Diego Alonso who shall be supported by Tony Pulis’s son Anthony.

Pulis, who started his teaching profession at Orlando Metropolis B earlier than becoming a member of Saint Louis as head coach in 2017, shall be among the many backroom crew.

The previous midfielder performed for numerous English golf equipment together with Portsmouth, Stoke and Plymouth earlier than shifting to the States in 2012.

Beckham was making an attempt to rent Patrick Vieira and Carlo Ancelotti as head coaches however they turned him down.

In the long run, he settled with Alonso who has gained two CONCACAF Champions League titles with CF Pachuca and CF Monterrey.