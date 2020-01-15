Interested In Diplomacy, Not Negotiating With US: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Iran’s International Minister Javad Zarif spoke on the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Iran’s International Minister Javad Zarif stated in the present day that his nation was considering diplomacy however not in negotiating with the US, remarks that come amidst spiralling tensions between the 2 nations over the killing of Iranian basic Qasem Soleimani.

Hitting out on the US, Mr Zarif stated Maj Gen Soleimani’s killing confirmed ignorance and conceitedness.

“Iran is interested in diplomacy. We are not interested in negotiating with the US. US did not keep its commitments under the nuclear deal. We had a US deal and US broke it. If we have a Trump deal, how long will it last?” Mr Zarif stated.

“We need to create hope in the region. We have to get rid of despair,” he stated.

Iran incurred a whole bunch of billions of in damages due to present tensions, Mr Zarif stated.

He claimed Maj Gen Soleimani was the only largest risk to ISIS and his killing was now being celebrated by the fear group and US President Donald Trump.

Referring to the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week killing all 176 aboard, Mr Zarif stated capturing down of the civilian aircraft was a mistake.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has acknowledged that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian plane.

Mr Zarif’s remarks come amidst the worldwide focus being on Iran and the US over the confrontation between them following Qasem Soleimani’s killing.

Maj Gen Soleimani, the pinnacle of Iran’s al-Quds drive, was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy in Iraq on January three.

Final week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles concentrating on at the very least two bases the place US army and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

Qasem Soleimani’s killing has been probably the most dramatic escalation but in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.

