A 20-year-old lady went lacking whereas climbing together with her boyfriend in Oregon — and authorities mentioned Thursday they discovered “some interesting items and clues” whereas looking for her.

Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend Benjamin Garland, 21, have been climbing in a wooded space about 18 miles outdoors Portland on Sunday when he claims the 2 grew to become separated, in response to ABC Information.

Garland was later discovered sleeping in his truck by a resident. He returned to the climbing space together with his father to seek for Watterson, however couldn’t discover her, the report mentioned.

The boyfriend and his dad then notified Watterson’s household, who reported her lacking on Monday.

Garland was later arrested on a number of fees not associated to the disappearance of his girlfriend, the report mentioned.

Since then, skilled search and rescue groups have fanned out throughout the realm searching for Watterson — even on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, when the brand new discovery was made, an Oregon Nationwide Guard helicopter with heat-sensing cameras was getting used to help the search.

“[We] have found some interesting items and clues that we’re going to try to find out more information tomorrow with a different type of search,” Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Morris mentioned at a press convention.

“I’m not free to say what it is at this point. Just know that it’s something that’s going to change the type of searching we’re doing.”

Watterson’s dad and mom have been grateful for the search efforts.

“We just really, really want to thank everyone, and we want this to keep going until we find Allyson,” her father, Alan Watterson, mentioned on the press convention.

Her mom, Misty Watterson, mentioned, “She’s just a very special person, and I will do anything to get her home. Anything.”