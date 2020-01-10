Interesting Numbers For Final WWE RAW Of 2019

WWE RAW kicked off 2020 with their first dwell present of the yr this week. They pulled a good score, however viewership fell from final week. The week earlier than had an enormous wedding ceremony angle to conclude the last decade. How did the viewers maintain up via the present?

The Wrestling Observer Publication stories that the December 30th episode of WWE RAW opened up with 2,550,000 viewers. Then they gained 61,000 viewers for Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy.

The Erick Rowan match misplaced 229,000 viewers. That’s not a great signal that followers care about what he’s lugging round in that cage.

Charlotte Aptitude and Natalya’s match gained 130,000 viewers which is an effective signal for them. Then Drew McIntyre vs The Main Brothers in a handicap match gained one other 5,000 followers.

Randy Orton’s large section with AJ Kinds noticed the best viewership of the evening as they gained 216,000 viewers. That reached a three-hour peak of two,630,000 followers watching on the USA Community.

The Andrade match that adopted misplaced 489,000 viewers, however the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding ceremony gained one other 221,000 viewers. The ten-minute overrun did 2,372,000 viewers to shut out the last decade.