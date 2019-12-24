Interesting WWE Poll Puts Becky Lynch’s Title In Jeopardy

Becky Lynch laid down the large problem for Asuka to face her on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It wasn’t accepted, however now WWE has some followers pondering that Asuka may get her title shot effectively earlier than January 26th.

WWE just lately put up a ballot asking followers in the event that they imagine Becky Lynch will shut out 2019 as Uncooked Girls’s Champion. It is a very curious query to ask at a time like this.

Since WWE solely has one Uncooked broadcast prior to now and the shut of the last decade it solely stands to purpose that they’re teasing a title match for December 30th. No official phrase has been talked about in that regard, however it’s nonetheless reasonably curious.

We’ll must see how this case pans out. Becky Lynch was uninterested in being left off of Uncooked. She’s additionally not one to again down from a problem. Let’s see what WWE has in retailer for The Man.