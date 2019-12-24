Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Lucknow Till Wednesday

Web was suspended in Lucknow over new citizenship regulation. (Representational)

Web providers will stay suspended in Lucknow until eight pm on December 25, officers stated on Monday.

District Justice of the Peace Abhishek Prakash on Monday stated that web providers will stay suspended until eight pm on Wednesday. The providers have been snapped in a number of cities of Uttar Pradesh within the view of violent protests towards the amended Citizenship Act final week.

Protests erupted in several elements of the nation, together with Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Prohibitory orders have additionally been imposed in varied elements of the state in view of the prevailing regulation and order scenario.