January 18, 2020 | 2:32pm

These outfits are method too all the way down to Earth.

The US Area Drive unveiled its utility uniform nametapes on Friday, stirring up an issue of intergalactic proportions.

The reveal confirmed the nametape — “US Space Force” handsomely stitched in navy embroidery — oddly affixed to a woodland camouflage prime.

The distinction was not misplaced in area.

“Space is black,” one eager observer famous. “I feel like this is an important distinction when designing a uniform.”

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space?” requested one other Twitter consumer.

“Camo in space?” stated one other. “More wasted tax dollars. Great job!”

Area Drive, which is organized by the Division of the Air Drive, later defined that it used “current Army/Air Force uniforms” to save lots of prices.

Its members “will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” it added.

President Trump created the brand new power final month. Some active-duty airmen who at the moment are a part of Air Drive’s Area Command will finally be assigned to the brand new department, Division of Protection officers have stated.