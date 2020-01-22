Interpol Notice Against Nithyananda, Wanted In Rape, Abduction Cases

Nithyananda claims to be the religious head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu (File)

New Delhi:

The Interpol has requested for assist to find Nithyananda, the self-declared godman who fled India final yr amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse. A blue-corner discover to find, establish or get info on an accused has been issued in opposition to Nithyananda on the request of the Gujarat police.

Nithyananda has been seen in movies making weird claims in sermons from undisclosed places.

Final month, Ecuador denied the presence of Nithyananda and mentioned it had rejected his request for asylum. The Embassy of Ecuador additionally instructed he had left the nation for Haiti.

The nation additionally denied stories that he had purchased an island.

Nithyananda is needed by Gujarat Police in a case of kidnapping and protecting kids captive at his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations and was additionally allegedly seen in specific footage with an actress.

In December, the federal government cancelled his passport and likewise rejected his software for a recent one. International Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar mentioned all its missions and posts overseas had been instructed to assist find Nithyananda.

In a current video, Nithyananda, often seen in rust-coloured silk robes and heavy gold jewelry, declared “nobody can touch me” and that no court docket can prosecute him.

“I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth – I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva,” Nithyananda mentioned within the video.

“By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me… I promise you, no more death for you all,” he mentioned, making outlandish claims with a straight face.

The 41-year-old just lately introduced his personal “country” is named Kailaasa, calling it the “biggest Hindu nation” with out boundaries. Media stories cited an internet site allegedly created by Nithyananda with particulars about his plans for Kailaasa, even because the police and different authorities investigating him for varied felony fees proceed to stay clueless about his whereabouts.

Nithyananda claims to be the religious head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu.