Interstate 70 closed between Gypsum and Eagle after multiple crashes

Each instructions of Interstate 70 closed Friday afternoon east of Glenwood Springs after a number of automobile crashes, leaving at the very least one injured, Colorado Division of Transportation and State Patrol officers mentioned.

One crash was reported at exit 140, close to Gypsum, Colo., round 2:30 p.m., closing the eastbound lane, in response to a launch from the division.

I-70 EB: Street closed at Exit 140 – US 6; Gypsum. Because of crash, alternate route US 6. https://t.co/tJjuOY9LxJ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 27, 2019

The westbound lanes closed quickly after at Eagle “due to multiple different crashes and safety concerns,” the patrol mentioned in a launch on Twitter.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-70 EB is CLOSED at Gypsum (MP 140) attributable to a damage crash involving a number of autos. ALT Route is HWY 6. No ETA at this level.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/8VcF16TNRF — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 27, 2019

Further data was not instantly obtainable.

This story is growing and will probably be up to date.