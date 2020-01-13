Introducing Olivia Grace: Rebekah and Jamie Vardy finally reveal the name of their baby daughter

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Printed: 19:28 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:44 EST, 12 January 2020

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have lastly revealed the title of their new child daughter, weeks after a 16-hour labour.

The truth TV star, 37, and her Leicester Metropolis footballer husband, 33, welcomed Olivia Grace on December 28, and Rebekah admits he was her rock as she went into labour.

‘Jamie was good – so supportive and inspiring,’ she informed the newest situation of Good day!

Completely happy information: Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have lastly revealed the title of their new child daughter, Olivia Grace, weeks after a 16-hour labour

‘He even tried to crack a joke in regards to the epidural needle to take my thoughts off it and the painful contractions.’

Rebekah revealed that she had suffered nervousness and stress on the thought the child may arrive on Christmas Day, whereas her husband was coaching with Leicester Metropolis forward of his crew’s sport towards Liverpool.

‘I would been very unwell with nervousness and stress and was panicking that she could be born on Christmas Day, whereas Jamie was coaching and I used to be by myself with the children,’ she stated.

‘The very last thing I needed was to overlook Christmas Day with our youngsters.’

Supportive: The truth TV star and her Leicester Metropolis footballer husband welcomed Olivia Grace on December 28, and Rebekah admits he was her rock as she went into labour

Former England star Jamie introduced the start on Twitter telling followers: ‘Over the moon to let you already know our lovely little lady has arrived. Becky and child are each doing effectively and we’re all completely in love with the most recent member of our crew.’

Learn all about it: The total interview is out there within the newest situation of Good day!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are already mother and father to daughter Sofia and son Finlay.

Rebekah additionally has Megan and Taylor from a earlier relationship. Jamie is father to daughter Ella, who he shares with Emma Daggett.

The brunette, who was admitted to Leicester Normal Hospital on December 27, stated their kids helped to decide on their new child’s title.

She additionally stated welcoming her fifth little one looks like a brand new starting.

‘I could not wait to see the again of 2019,’ she stated. ‘However with a brand new child and a brand new yr forward of us, it is like a recent begin.’

Rebekah got here below fireplace final yr after Coleen Rooney, the spouse of footballer Wayne, claimed her Instagram account was the supply of leaked tales about her non-public life.

Coleen posted a prolonged assertion on Twitter, sparking the hashtag #WagathaChristie.

Household: The couple are already mother and father to daughter Sofia and son Finlay. Rebekah additionally has Megan and Taylor from a earlier relationship, whereas Jamie is a father to daughter Ella

Rebekah later denied any wrongdoing and stated she had been left ‘disgusted’ by the accusations.

She paid tribute to her ‘wonderful husband’ on Saturday as she marked his 33rd birthday with a collection of household snaps on Instagram.

Talking about their brood, Jamie stated: ‘Though Becky tells me I am a typical man and do not present a lot emotion, deep inside I am over the moon with my youngsters.

‘I really like having a giant household. It is matured me and stored me grounded.’