Intrusion From Bangladesh Will Be Dealt With Firm Hand, Says BSF

DIG knowledgeable that the BSF has requested police to hold out joint patrolling with BSF. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Border Safety Power (BSF) on Thursday cautioned that their stance towards Bangladesh criminals shouldn’t be mistaken as a weak spot and that intrusion from Bangladesh might be handled a agency hand.

“We have warned the BGB that this type of intrusion from Bangladesh miscreants will not be tolerated and it may lead to some untoward incidence and the troops have already been alerted to deal with it with firm hands,” stated DIG, PRO, BSF, UK Nayal.

His assertion comes within the wake of an rising variety of assaults by a gang of robbers from Bangladesh within the border areas. Within the newest such assault, two BSF personnel have been assaulted and a home robbed by the attackers who then fled again to Bangladesh.

He knowledgeable that the BSF has additionally requested police to hold out joint patrolling with BSF.

Requested if that is the useful work of a one single organised gang, the DIG stated, “If you see the modus operandi of this group, it suggests that the group is the same.”

Stating that the gang is aware of the place the wedding ceremony is occurring, the place they need to goal, the DIG stated, “All of this gives hints that they have associates in the Indian side also.”

He additional knowledgeable that they’ve requested the BGB to share the interrogation report of the apprehended individual in order that they will request police to take motion towards the Indian culprits who’re working with the gang.

The DIG additionally confirmed that the gang was certainly working from Bangladesh.

“We used sniffer dogs and they led us to the conclusion that they had come from Bangladesh and went back to Bangladesh after committing the crime,” he stated.

Informing that the BSF is in communication with the Bangladesh Border Guard officers and have requested them to take agency motion, the DIG stated, “BGB has assured to ensure that such miscreants do not cross the border.”