Invalid degrees being distributed to some university students, UGC rules ignored

The College Grants Fee (UGC) has reported that some universities are distributing invalid levels to college students. Because of which many varieties of issues are arising in entrance of the scholars. Larger training regulatory physique UGC has issued a discover to the colleges asking them to supply solely levels that are acknowledged by the UGC.

This discover of the UGC has come to mild when the Nationwide Client Disputes Redressal Fee (NCDRC) just lately ordered a university in Karnataka to offer 11 college students a 1. Pay lakhs of rupees. It’s alleged that within the faculty, college students got admission in another topic as an alternative of the topic by which they took admission. Troubled college students went to the NCDRC asylum.

The Client Court docket, whereas ordering Kerala's School St. Alois Institute of Pc Science Mangalore, stated that the fastened quantity needs to be returned to the scholars inside four weeks. Additionally, the bills that he incurred within the authorized stipulation also needs to be paid.

The UGC has as soon as once more requested all the colleges to distribute levels to college students solely on the requirements set below the part 22 of the UGC Act. This round issued to universities is out there on the UGC web site. The UGC additionally stated that if an establishment desires to distribute a level in a topic which isn’t acknowledged, then the institute ought to inform the UGC 6 months earlier than beginning such a topic and get the course acknowledged.