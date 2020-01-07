Investigating “Free Kashmir” Poster Seen At Gateway Protest: Mumbai Cops

Individuals had gathered at Mumbai’s Gateway of India to protest assault on JNU college students

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police has taken “serious cognisance” of a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster noticed on the Gateway of India final evening throughout protests in opposition to Sunday’s mob violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College. The poster, held by a younger girl who later recognized herself as Mehak Mirza Prabhu and mentioned she was a resident of the town, was amongst a number of held aloft by protesters who had gathered on the iconic monument by the ocean after a masked mob, armed with iron rods and sledgehammers, attacked JNU college students and academics and left 34 folks injured.

“We have taken serious cognizance of the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. Yes, we are definitely investigating it,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, was quoted this morning by information company ANI.

The Shiv Sena, in energy in Maharashtra on the head of an alliance together with the Congress and the NCP, has been criticised over the poster by BJP chief and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Protest is for what precisely? Why slogans of ‘Free Kashmir’? How can we tolerate such separatist components in Mumbai? Uddhav-ji, are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India marketing campaign proper below your nostril???” Mr Fadnavis mentioned.

Protest is for what precisely?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist components in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India marketing campaign proper below your [email protected]://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

As soon as steadfast allies, the BJP and the Sena broke aside after October’s Meeting elections, wherein they emerged as the biggest alliance however didn’t kind a working authorities.

The Sena hit again this morning with senior chief Sanjay Raut saying his social gathering “would not tolerate anyone talking of freedom of Kashmir from India”. He additionally mentioned the poster had been misunderstood.

“I read in a newspaper that those who held ‘Free Kashmir’ banner clarified they want Kashmir to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues,” Mr Raut was quoted by information company ANI.

In a YouTube video posted final evening Mehak, the younger girl photographed with the poster, sought to clarify her motion and tackle the “crazy” response it has elicited.

“Yesterday (January 6) around 7 pm I reached the protest at Gateway of India and, like anybody else who believes in democracy, I joined it. There were posters relating to many issues – NRC, CAA and, of course, JNU students,” she mentioned.

The younger girl seen with the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster recognized herself as Mehak Mirza Prabhu

“I saw one on the ground that said ‘Free Kashmir’ and I thought we are here to talk about basic constitutional rights that people in Kashmir don’t have because of the internet shutdown… this is why I picked it up,” Mehak defined.

Jammu and Kashmir is going through a protracted web shutdown that has been in place since Article 370 was revoked in August final 12 months and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Mehak went on to say the controversy surrounding the poster had been “blown out of proportion” and that as a lady she now feared for her security.

A whole lot had gathered on the Gateway of India on Sunday evening in what was described as a “spontaneous” protest in opposition to Sunday’s brutal assault on JNU college students and college members. This morning cops compelled protesters to maneuver to Azad Maidan, following which the protest was known as off.