Investigation Finds No Evidence Of Racial Abuse Aimed At Rudiger

Tottenham confirmed on Monday membership and police investigation has discovered no proof of racial abuse geared toward Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. The German defender complained that he was subjected to monkey chants in his facet’s 2-Zero win at Spurs on December 22. The match was briefly halted and bulletins revamped the general public handle system to warn followers that “racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game”. Spurs responded swiftly, launching a full investigation alongside the police.

Nevertheless, over two weeks on, no proof has been discovered to corroborate or contradict Rudiger’s declare.

“We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers. All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation,” Tottenham stated in a press release .

“The police have notified us right this moment that, having reviewed and investigated, they’ve closed the crime report as they’ll discover no proof to assist the allegation of racial abuse.

“We absolutely assist Antonio Rudiger with the motion that he took — nonetheless there isn’t any proof to corroborate or contradict the allegation and as such neither ourselves nor the police are able to take any additional motion.”

Tottenham added that any fan discovered to have been responsible would have been handed a lifetime ban.

Chelsea reiterated their assist for Rudiger and careworn the significance of gamers not being afraid to report racism.

“We assist Toni Rudiger completely and unequivocally on this matter, and as Tottenham’s assertion makes clear, an absence of proof doesn’t imply an incident didn’t happen,” stated a spokesperson for Chelsea.

“In responding to this incident, we should be very cautious in regards to the local weather we create for gamers who expertise and report racist behaviour.

“It is vitally important that we continue to encourage all players, whatever shirt they wear, to report racist abuse without fear of doubt or reprisal.”