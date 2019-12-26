Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ house fire on Boxing Day leaves one person dead

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 15:21 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:24 EST, 26 December 2019

An investigation has been launched after an individual died in a ‘devastating’ home fireplace on Boxing Day.

Three fireplace engines had been known as at 2.40pm to Church Street, in Litherland, Merseyside, after a fireplace broke out in a bed room.

Merseyside Hearth and Rescue Space Supervisor Gary Oakford mentioned one particular person was pulled from the house and died on the scene.

One other particular person was assessed on the property by paramedics, and had been taken to hospital for additional remedy.

Mr Oakford added that the hearth service and the police are investigating the reason for the hearth, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Police and forensics groups on the home in Litherland, Merseyside, after a fireplace broke out in a bed room

Firefighters mentioned the sufferer’s subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.

Pictures from the scene appeared to indicate blackened home windows and partitions in a high ground room.

It is thought the owners are a pair of their 70s, in keeping with neighbours. The hearth service haven’t confirmed the ages or gender of the victims concerned.

One neighbour known as the hearth ‘devastating’ whereas one other mentioned a ‘pretty couple lived within the house and have achieved for years’.

One other mentioned of the horrifying second they noticed black smoke billowing from the home.

Mr Oakford mentioned: ‘On arrival crews discovered a fireplace within the first ground bed room of the property.

‘Firefighters carrying respiration equipment entered the property geared up with hose reel jets.

‘One particular person was pulled from the property by firefighters. Sadly they had been pronounced deceased on the scene.

‘A second particular person was assessed on the scene by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and brought to hospital for additional remedy.

The reason for the hearth just isn’t but identified.

Firefighters left the scene at four.02pm nonetheless police and forensic officers remained on the scene.