Io Shirai Unhappy In WWE

Io Shirai and Kairi Sane each have open invites to return to Japan. Bushi Street, the father or mother firm of STARDOM and NJPW have advised them that they’re free to return again if they need. Io may take them up on that supply.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented that Io Shirai is “not necessarily happy” in WWE at the moment.

There are a few the explanation why she’s not so completely happy. She was making extra in STARDOM than she is in NXT. Her fiance, NJPW wrestler Evil can also be in Japan. The separation from Evil can also be one thing she may do with out.

We’ll must see if Io Shirai leaves WWE. They may at all times name her as much as the primary roster as a way to present her extra money. That received’t carry her any nearer to Japan.