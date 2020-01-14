Iodide pill orders surge after Pickering nuclear false alarm

Ontarians have positioned greater than 32,000 orders for iodide tablets within the two days following a false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Producing Station.

Ontario Energy Era says there are usually between 100 and 200 orders monthly.

OPG says there have been 32,388 orders positioned between Sunday and Monday.

An alert Sunday morning warning of an unspecified drawback on the nuclear facility was despatched in error to cellphones, radios and TVs throughout the province.

Individuals residing inside 50 kilometres of a nuclear facility can order the potassium iodide (KI) tablets by way of a web site known as preparetobesafe.ca.

The tablets assist defend the thyroid gland and scale back the chance of most cancers if radioactive iodine is launched into the air.

The Canadian Nuclear Security Fee says folks ought to solely take KI tablets on directions from public well being officers within the occasion of a nuclear emergency.