January 6, 2020 | 5:52pm

He went from behind bars to lifting barbells.

A fugitive was discovered at a Planet Health in Vermont after fleeing an Iowa correctional facility, in line with a report.

Michael Thomas Noe, 25, had been needed by authorities since Dec. three when he was situated on the gymnasium in St. Albans, Vermont, the Saint Albans Messenger reported.

He apparently fled from a residential facility in Scott County, Iowa, and was needed on costs for voluntary absence escape.

Police tracked the fugitive down within the gymnasium’s locker room round four:45 a.m. Monday and positioned him below arrest.

He was booked at Northwest State Correctional Facility whereas he awaits to seem in Franklin County Superior Court docket, the outlet reported.