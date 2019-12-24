December 24, 2019 | 12:15pm
We took a vandalism report involving festive pink & inexperienced spray paint and the phrases “poopy”, “poopy pants”, “pee pee”, “stinky”, “penis”, and “butt”. We’re at present enthusiastic about talking with all 6-10 yr olds and immature husbands/boyfriends within the space. pic.twitter.com/R128PFavUu
— Ames Police (@AmesPolice) December 23, 2019
He’s gonna discover out who’s naughty or good.
An Iowa police division investigating an particularly heinous crime this vacation season have threatened to name within the large weapons — Saint Nick.
The Ames Police Division on Monday acquired a vandalism report and located graffiti in festive pink and inexperienced spray paint with the juvenile tags “poopy,” “poopy pants,” “pee pee,” “stinky” and “butt.”
The graffiti was accompanied by a inexperienced smiley face — a “nice touch,” cops mentioned in a tweet.
“We are currently interested in speaking with all 6-10 year olds and immature husbands/boyfriends in the area,” the police division wrote, sharing a photograph of the “poopy pants” tag.
“The smiley face next to ‘poopy pants’ is a nice touch. It’s like saying ‘with all due respect’ right before disrespecting someone. We probably won’t even charge them for that one,” cops added.
“But in all seriousness, that is a number of hundred value of harm and we’re undoubtedly telling Santa.”
If anybody has any data, you will get in contact with Santa Claus or the Ames Police Division.
Add Comment