December 24, 2019 | 12:15pm

He’s gonna discover out who’s naughty or good.

An Iowa police division investigating an particularly heinous crime this vacation season have threatened to name within the large weapons — Saint Nick.

The Ames Police Division on Monday acquired a vandalism report and located graffiti in festive pink and inexperienced spray paint with the juvenile tags “poopy,” “poopy pants,” “pee pee,” “stinky” and “butt.”

The graffiti was accompanied by a inexperienced smiley face — a “nice touch,” cops mentioned in a tweet.

“We are currently interested in speaking with all 6-10 year olds and immature husbands/boyfriends in the area,” the police division wrote, sharing a photograph of the “poopy pants” tag.

“The smiley face next to ‘poopy pants’ is a nice touch. It’s like saying ‘with all due respect’ right before disrespecting someone. We probably won’t even charge them for that one,” cops added.

“But in all seriousness, that is a number of hundred value of harm and we’re undoubtedly telling Santa.”

If anybody has any data, you will get in contact with Santa Claus or the Ames Police Division.