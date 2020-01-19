January 19, 2020 | 12:43pm | Up to date January 19, 2020 | 12:44pm

If you need to be out driving throughout inclement weather- decelerate and concentrate on the highway circumstances. pic.twitter.com/tXqMAOjCjz

Surprising video right now from a supply truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, & occupants within the pickup truck weren’t critically injured.

Dramatic dashcam video captures the second an Iowa state trooper and a stranded truck driver are practically creamed by an out-of-control pickup truck throughout a blizzard.

The video, launched by the Iowa State Patrol, first reveals a truck practically side-swipe a state trooper’s automotive within the background alongside Interstate 80 close to Council Bluffs on Friday.

The trooper and the motive force are then seen strolling in entrance of the truck’s dashcam when a white pickup truck might be seen dropping management within the background and barreling towards the digital camera — with the person barely getting out of the way in which earlier than he will get crushed.

The pickup’s cargo is seen exploding into the air because it slams violently into the supply truck.

Police mentioned the trooper and trucker, a driver with AMCON Distributing Firm, nor the occupants of the pickup truck, have been injured within the violent crash.

Iowa State Patrol mentioned it posted the video as a cautionary story to induce motorists to remain off the roads throughout the large blizzard that hit the state over the weekend.

“If you have to be out driving during inclement weather — slow down and be aware of the road conditions,” the division mentioned within the Twitter publish.

With Submit wires