IPL: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Rob Cassell As Fast Bowling Coach

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former Australian quick bowler Rob Cassell as their new quick bowling coach for the upcoming 2020 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Steffan Jones, who labored with the Royals within the quick bowling teaching capability for the 2019 IPL version, will proceed to work with the franchise, however now as a improvement coach through the low season. “We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together. I have followed his career closely and he is someone who has done the hard yards as a fast bowling coach in his career to date,” stated Royals’ head coach Andrew McDonald.

“His pure focus is coaching and under his guidance, several fast bowlers have come through the ranks and succeeded at the top level. His eye for execution and innovation in the game is something that we’re looking to utilise here at the Royals. His varied experience will hopefully prove to be instrumental for our bowling line-up,” he added.

Cassell has had teaching and improvement roles at South Australia and Eire males’s cricket crew.

“I am really excited at the prospect of working with the Rajasthan Royals during this year’s Indian Premier League. The Royals have a great fast bowling set-up with a good mix of Indian and foreign pacers, all of whom bring a lot of quality and potential. I have been following the Royals from afar for quite some time, and I think this is a dynamic, exciting and highly competitive fast bowling line up. I am therefore really excited to chip in with my ideas and help maximise this team’s abilities,” stated Cassell.

Jones will proceed to work with the Royals, whereas retaining his function as Director of Sport at Wellington College. Jones’ low season improvement work has already been extremely useful and was appreciated by the Royals’ bowlers together with Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat.

“Steffan Jones is one of the best coaches in cricket with regard to player development. His modern methods, learning from baseball and other sports, have been instrumental in the year round development of our fast bowlers. He will continue to work with our seamers during the off season who love working with him. Rob is a fantastic addition to the franchise and will have a big focus on execution during the season.” stated Jake Lush McCrum, COO Rajasthan Royals.