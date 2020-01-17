IPS Officer Manoj Shashidhar Appointed As CBI Joint Director

Manoj Shashidhar is at the moment serving in his cadre state of Gujarat

Senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar was on Friday appointed because the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order stated.

Manoj Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed for a interval of 5 years, it stated.

