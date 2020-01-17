News

IPS Officer Manoj Shashidhar Appointed As CBI Joint Director

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Gujarat-Cadre IPS Officer Manoj Shashidhar Appointed As CBI Joint Director

Manoj Shashidhar is at the moment serving in his cadre state of Gujarat

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar was on Friday appointed because the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order stated.

Manoj Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed for a interval of 5 years, it stated.

He’s at the moment serving in his cadre state of Gujarat.

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment