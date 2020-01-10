Iran accuses the US of a ‘big lie’ over missile claims

Iran has accused the USA of a ‘massive lie’ after Washington and its allies blamed an Iranian missile for downing a passenger jet.

Authorities spokesman Ali Rabiei accused the West of ‘psychological warfare’ after US satellite tv for pc knowledge confirmed surface-to-air missiles being launched on the Boeing 737.

Iran claims the crash which killed 176 was brought on by a technical failure however Western governments emphatically rejected their rationalization final evening.

‘It’s unlucky that the psychological operation of the US authorities and people supporting it are including insult to the harm of the bereaved households and victimising them for sure objectives by propagating such fallacies,’ Rabiei stated.

‘Nobody will assume accountability for such a giant lie as soon as it’s identified that the declare had been fraudulent,’ he was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Footage which emerged final evening confirmed the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways jet exploding in mid-air after it was hit, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crew on board

Ali Abedzadeh, the pinnacle of the nation’s nationwide aviation division, additionally denied the allegations right this moment at a information convention in Tehran.

‘One factor is for sure, this airplane was not hit by a missile,’ he stated.

Altering Iran’s story, he stated the pilot had requested to show again to the airport after the engine caught hearth – though Tehran beforehand stated the crew had not reported any issues.

The black field flight recorders could possibly be defective and could also be despatched to Russia or Canada to be analysed, he stated.

Iran has a historical past of issuing such denials, together with final summer season when it denied involvement in mysterious assaults on Gulf delivery.

Tehran has invited Boeing to affix the investigation into the crash, however has additionally stated it will not hand the black containers over to the US planemaker.

In June 2019 the Pentagon launched footage of Iranian particular forces eradicating an unexploded limpet mine from the facet of a ship. Iran equally labelled it ‘psychological warfare’.

Tehran had stated yesterday that the aircraft suffered a technical fault and was turning again to the airport when it crashed, however it’s now believed the jet was shot down.

Justin Trudeau, who has demanded solutions for the households of 63 Canadians killed within the crash, stated final evening he had ‘intelligence from a number of sources’ pointing to a shoot-down.

‘The proof signifies that the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,’ he stated, including that the strike ‘could properly have been unintentional’.

Donald Trump additionally rejected Iran’s claims of a mechanical fault.

‘It was flying in a fairly tough neighbourhood. Anyone might have made a mistake,’ Trump informed reporters on the White Home on Thursday. ‘I’ve a sense that one thing very horrible occurred, very devastating.’

UK prime minister Boris Johnson stated there was ‘now a physique of knowledge that the flight was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile’, whereas France has additionally supplied assist with the investigation.

Satellite tv for pc knowledge detected two surface-to-air missiles being launched simply minutes after the Boeing 737 took off, the US authorities says.

Iranian authorities spokesman Ali Rabiei (pictured) accused the West of 'psychological warfare' after US satellite tv for pc knowledge confirmed surface-to-air missiles being launched on the jet

Rescuers look at the wreckage of the Boeing 737 after it crashed on Wednesday morning

Rescue groups collect on the scene after a Ukrainian aircraft carrying 176 passengers crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport within the Iranian capital

It’s believed that Iran could have shot the aircraft down unintentionally, probably mistaking it for a army jet simply hours after Tehran had attacked US bases in Iraq.

The accusations have despatched tensions ratcheting up once more after Iran’s comparatively inconsequential strikes on US bases had sparked hopes of calm.

Iran has despatched combined alerts over whether or not its retaliation for the demise of common Qassem Soleimani is full.

The disaster compelled European planes heading to Iran to show round in mid-air final evening, with all of right this moment’s flights to Tehran cancelled by the carriers.

A number of movies have proven the aircraft already ablaze earlier than it hit the bottom.

Ukraine has stated the aircraft might have been shot down by a Russian-made Tor missile, the weapon believed to have introduced down Malaysian Airways flight MH17 in 2014.

‘Undoubtedly, the precedence for Ukraine is to determine the causes of the aircraft crash. We’ll absolutely discover out the reality,’ stated Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (pictured final evening) led Western governments in blaming an Iranian missile strike for the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways crash which killed 176 folks

President Donald Trump on Thursday stated he has severe doubts that the Ukrainian aircraft crash in Iran was brought on by mechanical failure after Pentagon officers claimed that the jet was shot down

A picture from the flight tracker web site Flightradar24 exhibiting the trail of the Ukranian Worldwide Airways jet which crashed simply over two minutes after taking off from Tehran

It’s not believed that Iran shot down a passenger jet on goal, particularly as a result of it had taken off from Tehran with 82 Iranian nationals on board.

Nonetheless, tensions had been at their peak on Tuesday evening after Iran attacked US bases in revenge for the demise of Qassem Soleimani and it’s feared nervous Iranian air defence might have mistaken the aircraft for a bomber.

Kyiv yesterday despatched missile specialists to look at the wreckage of the Boeing jet, saying a shoot-down was one of many ‘important theories’.

A particular fee of consultants despatched to Tehran contains specialists who discovered proof that the Russian weapon had introduced down MH17.

Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007, and Iran has displayed them in army parades.

Industrial flights have transponders which broadcast their id, pace and altitude at an internationally agreed frequency. Flight 752 would have been seen on the radar display screen of the Tor battery.

The US Nationwide Transportation Security Board stated late final evening that it will ‘consider its stage of participation within the investigation.’

The extent of the NTSB’s position could possibly be restricted by US sanctions on Iran.