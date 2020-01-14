Iran Announces Arrests Over Downing Of Ukraine Plane

The Ukrainian passenger jet catastrophe claimed lives of all 176 passengers and crew on board

Tehran:

Iran introduced Tuesday that arrests have been remodeled the capturing down of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran final week, with out specifying what number of.

“Extensive investigations have been carried out and some people have been arrested,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili advised a televised information convention.

The arrests are the primary to have been introduced for the reason that Ukraine Worldwide Airways airplane was introduced down by a missile shortly after takeoff from Tehran earlier than daybreak on Wednesday.

After initially denying Western claims it was shot down, Iran got here clear on Saturday and admitted the airplane had been introduced down by a missile.

The Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace commander Brigadier Normal Amirali Hajizadeh accepted full accountability, however stated the missile operator who opened hearth had been appearing independently.

“Numerous investigations have been conducted in this area and every night our judicial team has been seeking documents until midnight,” stated Esmaili.

“Suggestions have been made so far but we have to weigh all the dimensions to get to the truth,” the judiciary spokesman added.

His assertion got here shortly after President Hassan Rouhani stated everybody answerable for the tragedy should be punished for the incident that has sparked indignant protests in Iranian cities.

The air catastrophe claimed the lives of all 176 passengers and crew on board, most of them Iranians and Canadians.

