Iran Army Renews Demand To Withdraw US Troops From Middle East: Report

Iran needs US troops to be withdrawn from Center East (Representational)

DUBAI:

Iran’s military renewed a requirement for US troops to be withdrawn from the Center East, state TV reported on Wednesday, after the elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile assaults on American targets in Iraq.

“Now that they have understood our power, it is time for the United States to withdraw its troops from the Middle East,” Iran’s armed forces chief of workers Basic Mohammad Baqeri stated in an announcement, in line with state tv.

